Global Electrophysiology Market Could Exceed $10 Billion By 2025 As Cardiovascular Devices Demand Grows

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrophysiology (EP) segment is poised to have substantial growth through 2025 and beyond according to various industry reports. Electrophysiology is the biomedical field that deals with the study of electric activity in the body. Electrophysiology includes the study of the generation of electrical activity and the effects of that electrical activity on the body. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of target diseases, technological advancements in the field of electrophysiology, and increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures. A recent report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that the global electrophysiology market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2025. Technological advancements; new entrants in the market; growing investments, funds, and grants; and increasing incidence of target diseases and procedures are responsible for the significant growth of the market during the review period. In addition, a rapid increase in the aging population was found to be responsible for increasing heart failure rates, which has further contributed to and will continue to drive the growth of the electrophysiology market. Active healthcare stocks in news today include: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

The report continued on the subject with: "… various market players are taking initiatives to increase their market presence and strengthen product portfolio; they are also engaging in clinical studies to evaluate the safety of their products. Such initiatives are further supporting market growth… Emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the cardiac mapping systems market, mainly due to their increasing patient population, rising adoption of cardiac mapping systems, growing awareness of CVDs, rising disposable incomes, improving healthcare infrastructure, and comparatively lenient guidelines as compared to developed countries. The emerging countries have registered a sustained increase in the number of surgical procedures during the past decade, driven by the growing target patient population and the rising number of CVD-related deaths, along with rising medical tourism."

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) BREAKING NEWS - BioSig Achieves First Commercial Sale of Three PURE EP Systems - Sale Marks Milestone for Company's Commercial expansion at leading Center of Excellence - BioSig Technologies, a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced the purchase of three PURE EP™ Systems by St. David's HealthCare of Austin, Texas. St. David's Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare owned hospital, has been recognized with a Malcolm Baldrige National quality award – the highest presidential honor for performance excellence.

"Our first commercial sale to St. David's HealthCare is an important milestone as we proceed in expanding our installed base nationwide," said Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. "This installation cements our valued relationship with St. David's and adds to the traction we are gaining in the electrophysiology (EP) market.

BioSig installed the first PURE EP™ System at St. David's Medical Center in November 2019. Shortly thereafter, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center conducted the first patient cases under the Company's clinical study, "Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures (PURE EP 2.0 Study)."

To date, more than 410 patient procedures have been conducted with the PURE EP™ System across six different hospital sites in the United States, with over 200 procedures performed at TCAI. Read more news for BSGM by visiting: https://ir.biosig.com/press-releases



Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, recently announced CE Mark and European launch of their integrated family of transseptal crossing products, designed to deliver safe and efficient access to the left atrium. Coupled with their previously received FDA clearance, Acutus now has regulatory approval to gain access to key global geographies in the large and growing market for transseptal crossing products.

The AcQCross Transseptal System includes the AcQCross Qx packaged with either the fixed AcQGuide™ MINI or steerable AcQGuide FLEX introducer sheath. The AcQCross Qx is comprised of an integrated needle and dilator that supports the passthrough of an 0.032" guidewire, allowing the guidewire to always be loaded during left atrial access. Physicians now have the ability to position, reposition, and cross the atrial septum without removing the guidewire, thereby reducing the number of exchanges required for a variety of electrophysiology and structural heart procedures, including: atrial fibrillation ablations, left atrial appendage closure, and transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently announced the expansion to the partnerhip between its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the ongoing development of Janssen's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Under the amendment, Janssen will commit approximately $604 million and BARDA will commit approximately $454 million to support the ongoing Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single-dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide. Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson, said, "We greatly value the ongoing confidence and support of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate development program. Combined with our own significant investment, this agreement has enabled our vital research and development and underscores the importance of public-private partnerships to tackle the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic."

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) recently announced the U.S. commercial launch of the Carpediem™ Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine. Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) marketing authorization, granted earlier this year, the first Carpediem™ systems in the United States were successfully installed and are in use at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The first of its kind Carpediem™ system is indicated for use in acute kidney injury or fluid overloaded patients requiring hemodialysis or hemofiltration therapy. It is intended to provide continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) to patients weighing between 2.5 and 10 kilograms.

"CRRT procedures performed for critically ill infants using previously available technology are not optimal largely because dialysis machines available in the U.S. are not designed to treat these small, fragile patients, and can potentially expose them to many risks," said Stuart L. Goldstein, M.D., professor of pediatrics and director, Center for Acute Care Nephrology at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, who has been instrumental in raising awareness of the critical need for safe pediatric-specific dialysis. "This new system is designed specifically for these patients which enables increased precision of neonatal CRRT treatment and, potentially, reduces these risks. We are grateful to be the first site in the U.S. with this technology to help the children in our care."

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Stark International Lux S.A.R.L., and SERB SAS, affiliates of SERB, a European specialty pharmaceutical group, to sell its BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business for $800 million in cash. SERB, backed by private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners since 2017, owns a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines focused on rare and life-threatening diseases.

"This transaction will help the BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business enhance its potential as a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals platform," said Anthony Higham, president, BTG, Specialty Pharmaceuticals. "We believe our capabilities and portfolio strongly complement those of SERB, and we look forward to this next chapter as we continue to positively impact the lives of patients and the people who care for them."

