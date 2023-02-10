Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market Size & Share Projected to Hit at USD 32.72 Billion by 2028 at 28.5% CAGR Growth: Rising demand for low-emission, high-performance, and fuel-efficient vehicles are propel the market's growth by FnF

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global Electric Vehicle Charger market was valued at roughly USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 32.72 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Overview

Electric vehicle (EV) chargers are being used to charge electric vehicles that include a battery and an electrical supply that assists in charging the battery. Electric vehicles are less expensive to buy and maintain than traditional gasoline/diesel vehicles. Electric vehicles significantly decrease the toxic gas emissions that are released into the atmosphere.

There are 3 kinds of electric vehicle chargers: level-1, level-2, and direct current fast charging. The input voltage differs between these 3 levels; Level-1 utilizes 100/110 V, Level-2 utilizes 209/540 V, and DC fast chargers utilize between 300 and 500 V. Chargers are made by various manufacturers, with varying products, costs, functions, and applications.

Level 1 chargers are inexpensive because they use a regular 120-volt outlet, allowing electric vehicle owners to use the charging cable set included with the electric vehicles practically anywhere. Such kind of charging method takes the most time and is primarily used as a secondary, urgent, or backup charging alternative.

Level 2 chargers are commonly used in residential and non-residential environments. Most have better energy output than level-1 chargers and additional capabilities that level-1 chargers do not have. Level-2 chargers are classified as either non-networked or networked.

DC fast chargers are the most powerful electric vehicle chargers available on the market. They are frequently used as range extenders along key travel routes for long-distance excursions, as well as in urban locations to accommodate drivers who do not have home charging or who drive very long distances. The majority of DC fast chargers on the market charge at rates ranging from 25 to 50 kW. Because not every electric vehicle model is equipped with DC fast charging, it cannot be used by every electric vehicle driver.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Electric Vehicle Charger market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 28.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028)

In terms of revenue, the global Electric Vehicle Charger market size was valued at around USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.72 billion, by 2028.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Electric Vehicle Charger Market By Charging Type (Off-Board and On-Board), By Vehicle Category (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Electric Vehicle), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Growth Drivers

Rising demand for low-emission, high-performance, and fuel-efficient vehicles are boosting the market's growth.

Because gasoline is a fuel source, it is not a sustainable energy source and will eventually run out of supplies. To ensure a sustainable future, sustainable energy sources must be developed and utilized. This necessitates the use of electric vehicles, which do not require the use of gasoline and are more cost-effective than traditional combustion vehicles. With the recent spike in gasoline and diesel prices, demand for electric vehicles has increased, which in turn boosts the electric vehicle charger market's growth.

Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Restraints

High production costs will stymie market growth.

The global electric vehicle charger market is limited by the fact that the electric vehicle sector is young, and thus there isn't a large range of automobiles for customers, hampering the market for electric vehicles. Another issue is that the manufacturing cost of electric vehicles is quite high, and production is low, preventing companies from realizing economies of scale.

Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Opportunities

Fast charging facilities are gaining traction.

The electric vehicle charger market is a diverse, inventive, and competitive sector. Increased public and private investment in this landscape have resulted in significant advances in charging technology. Some large corporations around the world have invested in charging equipment that can provide a 10-minute fast charge potential for global electric vehicles. Furthermore, charging capacity is becoming more safe and effective in replacing traditional fuel-based technology.

Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Challenges

Absence of standardization of electric vehicle charging stations remains a challenge.

Factors such as the rise of the electric vehicle market and variations in charging loads have underlined the need for standardization of electric car charging stations. Certain charging stations for electric vehicles may only function at a specified voltage. Governments must standardize charging stations in order to generate a favorable environment and increase electric vehicle sales. Fast and easy norms vary from country to country. The lack of international standardization may have an impact on charging station installation and restrict the market for electric vehicle chargers.

Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Segmentation

The global electric vehicle charger market is segregated on the basis of charging type, vehicle category, and region.

By charging type, the market is off-board and on-board. The off-board charger is expected to be a more valuable segment.

By vehicle category, the market is divided into a hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and battery electric vehicle. Each of these electric vehicles is well-known and in high demand, but the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segment is expected to have a substantial market share.

List of Key Players in Electric Vehicle Charger Market:

Connected Kerb Limited

Electrify America LLC.

Delphi Automotive

Silicon Laboratories

POD Point

Evgo Services LLC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Chroma ATE

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Chargemaster PLC

Webasto Group

Siemens AG

Schaffner Holdings AG

ABB Ltd.

EVBox Group

AeroVironment Inc.

BP p.l.c.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5.4 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 32.72 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 28.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Charging Type, By Vehicle Category, and By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Connected Kerb Limited, Electrify America LLC., Delphi Automotive, Silicon Laboratories, POD Point, Evgo Services LLC., Robert Bosch GmbH, Chroma ATE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chargemaster PLC, Webasto Group, Siemens AG, Schaffner Holdings AG, ABB Ltd., EVBox Group, AeroVironment Inc., and BP p.l.c., among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/electric-vehicle-charger-market

Recent Developments

January 2022 : ABB has announced the acquisition of a controlling share in InCharge Energy, a provider of commercial charging infrastructure solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). With the addition of InCharge Energy, ABB's E-mobility Division in the North American market will be strengthened by widening its client base and extending its vehicle electrification technology and digital services portfolio.

February 2022: The New York Power Authority (NYPA), in conjunction with Electrify Commercial, announced the opening of a charging station in the city of Binghamton, New York, for all approved electric vehicles (EVs). The newly launched station is part of NYPA's EVolve charging network, giving EV drivers traveling through the greater Binghamton area a quick, easy charging stop.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region dominates the electric vehicle charger market.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to have the highest market for electric vehicle chargers. Some of the world's greatest economies, notably India and China, are located in the region. Asia Pacific region is the largest market for electric vehicles due to government help in the form of subsidies, rebates, and tax credits, as well as continuously increasing charging infrastructure in countries such as China and Japan. As a result, electric vehicle charging stations would grow, necessitating the use of electric vehicle chargers. The constant upgrading of charging stations and the extension of vehicle range are the key factors that have contributed to the Asia Pacific region being the fastest-growing market.

Global ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGER Market is segmented as follows:

Electric Vehicle Charger Market: By Charging Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Off-Board

On-Board

Electric Vehicle Charger Market: By Vehicle Category Outlook (2022-2028)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Charger Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

