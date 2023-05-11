Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Size Is Predicted to Grow to $2.736 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 6.95%

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global drain cleaning equipment market size was worth around USD 1618.3 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2735.5 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.95% between 2023 and 2030.

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Overview

The drain cleaning equipment industry refers to the stakeholders involved in the production, designing, and distribution of equipment and devices necessary for maintaining and cleaning drainage systems of commercial, residential, or industrial settings. These devices are crucial to preventing blockages, clogs, and any kind of backups in drainage systems or pipes which can over time lead to disruptions in daily operations or costly repairs. The demand in the industry is driven due to several factors including increasing emphasis on better maintenance of sewage and drainage systems and rapid urbanization. The market includes a wide range of devices and equipment like hydro-jetting machines, drain snakes, root cutters, drain cameras, and many more. It is also full of many players making it intensely competitive which is further witnessing the addition of new players offering a variety of products with additional features and functionality. During the forecast period, the industry is expected to register high growth but it may also come across multiple challenges and restrictions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global drain cleaning equipment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.95% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global drain cleaning equipment market size was valued at around USD 1618.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2735.5 million, by 2030.

The drain cleaning equipment market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing rate of urbanization

Based on sales segmentation, distributor sales was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product type segmentation, power tools was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Drain Cleaning Equipment Market By Product Type (Power Tools And Hand Tools), By Application (Industrial, Municipal, And Residential), By Sales Channel (Distributor Sales, Online Sales, And Retail Outlet), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Growing urbanization rate to propel market demand.

The global drain cleaning equipment market is expected to witness a high CAGR owing to the increasing rate of urbanization observed across the world. When the general population moves from rural locations to urban regions for better education, the standard of living, and higher facilities, the trend is referred to as urbanization. With the growing rate of job opportunities along with a rising number of dual-income families, many people are now seeking to stay in regions that can offer them higher comfort. In addition to this, many country leaders are investing in systems and technologies that can help them improve the living conditions of other wide rural areas. As the investment toward infrastructure development is expected to grow in the coming years. The demand for drain cleaning equipment is likely to witness more consumers. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart cities and smart buildings could cause a higher rate of growth since they require advanced drainage management systems.

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Restraints

High cost of initial investment to restrict the market growth.

Advanced drain cleaning equipment and pieces of machinery are expensive and can cost thousands of dollars. In addition to this, there is a significant lack of availability of labor required to operate the machines. This could act as an additional barrier for small or medium-sized players to enter the market. Furthermore, the market is highly competitive since it is already home to some of the most established players along with the consistent entry of new players. High dependence on end-user verticals is a major drawback of the industry since its growth relies on the growth of the ultimate using industries like the construction sector.

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Opportunities

Growing demand for eco-friendly solutions to provide growth opportunities.

With the growing rate of consumption in the global drain cleaning equipment industry, there is a significant rise in interest in equipment and devices that make use of eco-friendly sanitation solutions leading to lesser consumption of water and other resources. This trend is expected to provide the players with better expansion and growth opportunities. Moreover, the rising rate of partnerships and collaborations between industry players and end-user verticals may work in the favor of the industrial CAGR as they get access to newer and unexplored market segments.

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Challenges

Rising economic uncertainty to challenge market growth.

There are growing conversations around the incoming recession period across the globe along with higher economic uncertainty after the recession period is over. This could act against the drain cleaning equipment industry players as many projects or collaborations may face a dearth of economic slow-down in the next few years. The growing rate at which technology used in the industry is changing can cause multiple players to fall back as they may find it difficult to keep up with the evolving market structure.

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global drain cleaning equipment market is segmented based on product type, application, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the global market segments are power tools and hand tools. In 2022, the power tools segment registered the highest growth since their impeccable design can be used for clean drains more efficiently and at a faster rate. It is also easy to remove stubborn blockages using power tools. The quality of output delivered by power tools is better than hand tools since they require more human intervention and manual labor. Some examples of hand tools include wrenches, pliers, and augers but they may not be effective in cleaning difficult blockage incidents. However, their application is still high in segments that cannot be accessed by power tools. The cost of electric eels used for drain cleaning is between USD 500 to USD 2000.

Based on application, the global market divisions are industrial, municipal, and residential.

Based on the sales channel, the global market is segmented into distributor sales, online sales, and retail outlets. The industry witnessed the highest growth in the online sales and distributor sales segments in 2022. In this section, the responsibility of the marketing and sales of the equipment is with the assigned network of distributors that are in direct contact with the end-users. In recent years, the popularity of online sales has grown multifold since it offers higher options to buyers and a larger consumer database to sellers. Duracable, one of the leading companies in the market generated USD 6.6 million in revenue in recent times.

List of Key Players in Drain Cleaning Equipment Market:

Spartan Tool LLC

Ridgid Tool Company

Duracable Manufacturing Co.

General Wire Spring Company

Cam Spray

Electric Eel Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Milwaukee Tool

Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc.

Insight Vision Cameras

Rothenberger USA

Goodway Technologies Corp.

RapidView LLC

MyTana Manufacturing

General Pipe Cleaners

BrassCraft Manufacturing Company

Water Cannon Inc.

Vactor Manufacturing Inc.

Rom Industrial Products Inc.

Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Drain Cleaning Equipment Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Industry?

What segments does the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Drain Cleaning Equipment Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1618.3 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2735.5 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.95% 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Spartan Tool, LLC, Ridgid Tool Company, Duracable Manufacturing Co., General Wire Spring Company, Cam Spray, Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc., Insight Vision Cameras, Rothenberger USA, Goodway Technologies Corp., RapidView LLC, MyTana Manufacturing, General Pipe Cleaners, BrassCraft Manufacturing Company, Water Cannon, Inc., Vactor Manufacturing, Inc., Rom Industrial Products, Inc., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2118

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) of Andhra Pradesh, India procured the region's first robotic drain cleaner called Bandicoot. The machine can clean all types of sewage manholes efficiently thus reducing the task of manual labor, which has been a concerning cause of death among sanitation workers

the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) of Andhra Pradesh, procured the region's first robotic drain cleaner called Bandicoot. The machine can clean all types of sewage manholes efficiently thus reducing the task of manual labor, which has been a concerning cause of death among sanitation workers In July 2022 , the responsible authorities of Ranchi, a city in India announced that they will soon be purchasing open drain cleaning machines to improve the sanitation work in the city. The region continues to struggle with the pile-up of garbage across city roads

, the responsible authorities of Ranchi, a city in announced that they will soon be purchasing open drain cleaning machines to improve the sanitation work in the city. The region continues to struggle with the pile-up of garbage across city roads In July 2022 , Reckitt, a global consumer health and hygiene company entered the Indian sanitation segment with the launch of Harpic Drain Xpert which mainly targets residential and commercial units

Regional Dominance:

North America to maintain dominance.

The global drain cleaning equipment market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America due to the presence of global industry leaders in the US. The region along with Canada pays heavy emphasis on sanitation work around the regional territories. The segment is one of the most advanced and well-funded units as compared to many other regions. As the demand for more efficient drain cleaning solutions is on the rise, especially in industrial and commercial segments, higher regional growth can be expected. Growth in Europe is a result of being home to one of the world's most well-established draining and sanitation systems across the globe. The rising awareness about hygiene and cleanliness is an added factor for regional expansion. Rapid industrialization, increased urbanization, and growing investments in sanitation infrastructure could act as growth drivers in Asia-Pacific.

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Power Tools

Hand Tools

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Industrial

Municipal

Residential

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: By Sales Channel Outlook (2022-2030)

Distributor Sales

Online Sales

Retail Outlet

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

