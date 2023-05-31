Global Door Closer and Exit Devices Market to be Worth $4.76 Billion by 2028, Increasing Demand for Pneumatic Door Closers to Impact Hydraulic Closers Market Share- Arizton

31 May, 2023, 18:55 BST
CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the door closer and exit devices market will grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during 2022-2028.
The global door closer and exit device market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.72%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for door closers in new construction projects and the growing trend of renovating or replacing existing structures. Door closers and exit devices find extensive usage in residential and commercial sectors, including retail, hospitality, and recreational facilities, as well as institutions such as hospitals, educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices.
The primary drivers for the market's expansion are the desire to enhance space security and protect against various environmental factors. Door closers and exit devices effectively safeguard properties, ensuring controlled access and preventing unauthorized entry. Furthermore, these devices play a crucial role in enhancing safety measures by preventing the spread of fire and smoke and mitigating potential risks to occupants and assets.
As a result, the market for door closers and exit devices continues to grow steadily, owing to their multifunctional nature and ability to provide security and safety benefits. This increasing demand stems from various industries, including residential and commercial sectors, where protecting people and assets is paramount.
The global door closer and exit device market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, driven by the continuous need for security enhancement and the increasing importance placed on safety measures. This market offers lucrative opportunities for businesses operating in the industry, with the potential for sustained growth and expansion in the years to come.
Door Closer and Exit Devices Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 4.76 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 3.61 BILLION
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
4.72 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Door Closure, Exit Device, End-Users, Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Turkey
APAC Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Region for the Door Closer Market
In a recent market analysis of the global door closer and exit device market, the door closer segment has emerged as the dominant force, accounting for a significant share of 67% in 2022. This segment's supremacy is particularly prominent in the North American region. The market is poised for further momentum as integrated door closers gain traction, offering lightweight and elegant solutions that cater to the growing demand for modern and sophisticated doors. Glass doors are expected to witness high adoption in corporate buildings and shopping malls, thereby boosting the demand for integrated door closers.
The availability of heavy-duty pneumatic door closers, known for their smooth operation, is expected to shift away from hydraulic door closers, thereby impacting the latter's market share. The door closer and exit devices by overhead operation segment, valued at $1.33 billion in 2022, experiencing a slower growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing door closet market, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth is primarily driven by the thriving economies of China and India, where rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are spurring the demand for advanced door-closing solutions.
The increasing adoption of door closers across various sectors, including commercial, residential, and institutional, underscores the significance of these devices in enhancing safety, security, and convenience. Door closers are vital in ensuring controlled access, protecting against the spread of fire and smoke, and offering convenience by automatically closing doors.
As the global door closer and exit device market continues to evolve, manufacturers and industry players are expected to focus on innovation, developing technologically advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of end-users. With the market witnessing strong growth potential, industry stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding opportunities and establish their foothold in this dynamic sector.
The door closer segment remains at the forefront of the global door closer and exit devices market, driving significant growth and dominating the North American region. The advent of integrated door closers and the increasing preference for lightweight and elegant door solutions, particularly in glass doors, are expected to propel the market forward. Additionally, the APAC region, led by China and India, is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market for door closers. With ongoing innovations and technological advancements, the door closer and exit device market presents ample prospects for industry players to thrive and meet the evolving demands of diverse customers across various sectors.
Consumer Spending and Home Improvement Trends: A Comparison between Millennials and Baby Boomers in the US
In the United States, consumer spending patterns vary between millennials and baby boomers regarding home improvement expenditures. Millennials typically allocate around $2,000 for such projects, whereas baby boomers are more willing to spend more. For instance, baby boomers are known to invest between $5,000 and $10,000 in home improvement endeavors, often choosing to make substantial cash payments. Conversely, millennials rely more on credit card payments for their expenses.
Among millennials, much of their spending is dedicated to replacing fenestration products, including kitchen fixtures, doors, and windows. Additionally, research suggests that women in the United States tend to prioritize expenditures related to home improvement. Both men and women frequently purchase building materials and renovation supplies from popular stores such as Lowe's, Home Depot, IKEA, Walmart, and Menards.
Considering the current level of investment in home renovation, it is anticipated that there will be increased opportunities for the penetration of door closer devices in the region. As homeowners actively seek to enhance and upgrade their living spaces, the demand for efficient door closer solutions is expected to rise accordingly.
These shifting consumer trends and spending patterns highlight the importance of understanding the preferences and behaviors of different demographic segments. By recognizing the unique requirements and preferences of millennials and baby boomers, businesses in the home improvement sector can tailor their products and marketing strategies to cater to these distinct customer groups effectively.
Hence, the US market exhibits varying spending habits between millennials and baby boomers regarding home improvement projects. The inclination of baby boomers to spend more, often in cash, and millennials' preference for credit card payments underscores the need for businesses to adapt their offerings accordingly. Furthermore, the increasing investment in home renovation presents a promising opportunity for the door closer device market to expand its presence in the region.
Key Insights
- The growth in security concerns has fueled the market for door-related hardware. It includes prosperity and urbanization, increasing construction output with high demand for doors and related accessories, access control systems, and components.
- Over the years, the industry has transformed from wooden mechanical locks to more sophisticated and digitalized access solutions, including some of the latest features, such as fingerprints, face recognition, and remote control.
- The basic function of a door closer is to keep the door closed. However, modern doors offer more functions, such as holding the door open, opening the door automatically, and even responding to fire alarms.
- The booming co-working trend in APAC led by China and other European countries can accelerate the demand for door closers and exit devices.
- India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan mainly drive APAC's market growth. Strong economic growth coupled with rising construction activities and increasing disposable income has primarily supported the market growth in the region.
- In Latin America, rising commodity prices, increased consumption, improved business confidence, and strong exports are primarily driving the region's overall growth.
Key Questioned Answered in the Report:
What will be the Door Closer and Exit Devices Market Size in 2028?
What is the growth rate of the Door Closer and Exit Devices market?
Who are the key players in the Door Closer and Exit Devices market?
Which region is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period?
Global Door Closer and Exit Device Market: International Players Expanding Market Reach
Vendors with a strong international presence primarily dominate the global door closer and exit device market. These key players are poised to expand their global footprint in the upcoming years, focusing on fast-developing regions such as APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. This expansion strategy aims to strengthen market share and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
To achieve their growth objectives, companies in the market have actively pursued strategies involving acquisitions and product portfolio enhancements. Notably, ASSA ABLOY, a prominent player in the industry, has demonstrated this approach since 1994 by completing over 200 acquisitions across multiple countries. These acquisitions have significantly bolstered the brand's market penetration and elevated its prominence in emerging markets.
By strategically acquiring and integrating businesses, international players aim to augment their product offerings and broaden their reach, fortifying their competitive position in the global market. This expansion drive aligns with the rising demand for door closer and exit devices worldwide, fueled by the need for enhanced security and safety measures across various industries and sectors.
The focus on expanding into fast-developing countries presents lucrative opportunities for international vendors to tap into growing markets and capture a larger customer base. By leveraging their established expertise and local market insights, these companies can effectively address customers' evolving demands and preferences in different regions.
Hence, the global door closer and exit device market is witnessing a strong presence of international players actively seeking to expand their global reach. Through strategic acquisitions and product portfolio enhancements, these vendors aim to increase their market share and establish themselves as key players in emerging markets. The continuous pursuit of growth opportunities underscores the dynamic nature of the market and the importance of a global perspective for businesses operating in this industry.
Prominent Vendors
- ASSA ABLOY
- Allegion
- Dormakaba
- GEZE Gmbh
- ISEO
- Gretsch-Unitas (G-U) GmbH
- Hager Group
- DOM
- Lawrence Hardware
- Dynasty Hardware
- Wright Products
- Dorence Industries
- Tell Manufacturing
- Cal-Royal Products
- Godrej
- Oubao Security Technology
- Suzhaou Fuerda Industry Co. Ltd.
- August Bremicker und Sohne KG (ABUS)
- Guangdong Archie Hardware
- C.R. Laurance
- Deltana Enterprises
- Kason Industries
- Rejuvenation
- Prime-Line
- Ryobi
- Detex Corporation
- Thase Enterprise
- Securefast plc
- Hangzhou Guardson Hardware
- Fapim
- Beacon Commercial Door & Lock
- Tong Lung Metal-EZSET
- Kaizon Hardware
- Ozone
- Kich Architectural Products
- Brinks Commercial (Hampton Products International)
- Zhejiang Dorrenhaus Hardware Industry
- Sugatsune
- I-TEK Metal Manufacturing
- Hettich Holding
Market Segmentation
Products
- Door Closer
- Type
- Mechanical
- Electromechanical
- Pressure
- Hydraulic
- Pneumatic
- Operation
- Overhead
- Floor Spring
- Integrated
- Exit Device
- Type
- Rim
- Vertical Rods
- Mortise
- Mullion
- Design
- Touch Bar
- Crossbar
- Integral
End-users
- Commercial
- Hospitality
- Corporates
- Healthcare
- Government Facilities
- Educational Institutes
- Others
- Residential
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Netherlands
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
- Turkey
Share this article