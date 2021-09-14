Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market Expected to Gain Revenue of $5,844.7 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [232 pages] by Research Dive

The global disposable protective clothing market is set to gain significant revenue in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to dominate the market. Several industry experts are working on measures to help in the market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published report by Research Dive stated that the Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market is expected to garner revenue of $5,844.7 million by 2028 rising from $3,546.0 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021-2028.

Regional Analysis

As per the report, the Asia-pacific Disposable Protective Clothing Market generated revenue of $1,217.3 million in 2020 and is set to experience further growth at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021-2028. In 2018, China was one of the largest exporters of PPE until the pandemic which started towards the end of 2019 leading to a dip in their exports. The production output in India increased exponentially to keep up with the surge of COVID cases. This requirement is predicted to lead to the rapid growth of the global market in the analysis period.

Key Market Segments

By type, the polyethylene sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $2,511.1 million by 2028 rising from $1,470.4 million in 2020. Polyethylene has various properties such as durability which allows it to be resistant towards acids, bases, and alcohol. These factors are expected to further ensure the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Disposable protective clothing is found in sets of loosefitting pieces of sleeves, full leggings, footwear covers. The rise in coronavirus cases led to a substantial demand for PPE kits due to which individual sewers also received contracts to produce additional disposable protective clothing. These initiatives are expected to add to the rapid growth of the market.

On the contrary, extensive use of these disposable kits is also damaging the environment. The process of properly disposing these clothing items uses an incinerator that works fossil fuels resulting in excessive carbon emissions. The above-mentioned factors are hence limiting the development of the market.

But healthcare professionals today have been used to using two pairs of gloves while handling the patients as recommended by the World Health Organization. This is to ensure redundancy in case the first pair faces damage either from disinfectants or from needle stick injuries. The guidelines are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the analysis period by protecting the healthcare professionals.

Key Players, New Developments, and Strategies

Honeywell International Inc. 3M Ansell Ltd. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Kimberly-Clark Corporation International Enviroguard Derekduck Industry Corp. Lakeland Industries, Inc. Drägerwerk AG Asatex AG

For instance, in April 2020, DuPont, a renowned global innovation leader launched an initiative known as #TyvekTogether. This aimed to produce over 6 million non-surgical isolation clothing which was expected to protect the frontline works from contracting the coronavirus.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Disposable Protective Market

The healthcare industry implemented preventive measures to assist in curbing the rise in coronavirus cases. With this came the surge in demand for disposable protective clothing for various essential sectors. Panic buying and hoarding of PPE kits came along due to the sudden increase in coronavirus cases, which resulted in shortage as well. However, a majority of the countries started producing PPE kits internally, to cater to this issue which ensured self-sufficiency.

Access Our Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on GLOBAL DISPOSABLE PROTECTIVE CLOTHING MARKET

