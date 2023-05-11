Global Direct Attach Cable Market Set to Reach USD 12.15 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 6.2%| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Direct Attach Cable Market by Product Type (Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable, Active Optical Cable (AOC)), By Connector (SFP, QSFP, QSFP-DD, OSFP, CFP, CDFP, CXP, Cx4, SFF, Others), By Signal Rate Per Channel (10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 56G PAM4, 112G PAM4, 224 Gbps), By Application (Networking, Telecommunications, Data Storage, High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 7.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.15 billion expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% by the end of 2031.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing use of mobile phones among users to play online games and the rising internet penetration across the globe, especially in emerging economies can drive the global market.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Arista Networks, Inc,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

3M

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited

Amphenol Communications Solutions

Molex

Panduit

Siemon.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the industry's market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, including type, device, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Direct Attach Cable Market

Based on product type, the global direct attach cable market is segmented into direct attach copper (DAC) cable, and active optical cable (AOC). The AOC segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing number of deployed data centers and the increasing need for bandwidth requirements arising from high-performance computing centers.

On the basis of the connector, the market is segmented into SFP, QSFP, QSFP-DD, OSFP, CFP, CDFP, CXP, Cx4, SFF, and others. QSFP segment held a key share of the market due to their operability in rough environments such as high temperatures and owing to these properties, the demand for these connectors is rapidly increasing in the global market.

In terms of the signal rate per channel, the global direct attach cable market is segmented into 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 56G PAM4, 112G PAM4, and 224 Gbps. The 25 Gbps segment is expected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period as the wider availability of this type of signal rate per channel in almost all public places.

Based on application, the global direct attach cable market is segmented into networking, telecommunications, data storage, high-performance computing (HPC) centers, and others. The data center segment is expected to register a considerable CAGR in the coming years as the demand for direct attach cable is rapidly growing for data centers and the integration of Active optical cables (AOCs) for telecommunication purposes.

On the basis of region, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant share of the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising internet penetration and increasing establishment of data centers in emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Direct attach cable also known as DAC is widely used for networking and telecommunication applications.

DAC can be widely utilized in storage area networks, data centers, and high-performance computer connections as a low-cost, highly efficient high-speed data transfer solution that substitutes optical transceivers.

The demand for next-generation high-speed pluggable products is rapidly growing as these can be used for high-density applications and can be used in harsh conditions.

The demand for cost-effective cables for several applications and DAC cables are less costly than their predecessors when managing a large number of transceivers and cables required in a data center.

Rapid growth in high-speed bandwidth, reliability, and security provided by HDMI AOC is expected to grow the demand for direct attach cable in the coming years.

Growing demand for high-bandwidth, high-density, and low-power applications cables and ongoing R&D in the telecommunication industry regarding DAC is creating new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Read 185 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Direct Attach Cable Market By Product Type (Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable and Active Optical Cable (AOC)), Connector (SFP, QSFP, QSFP-DD, OSFP, CFP, CDFP, CXP, Cx4, SFF, and Others), Signal Rate Per Channel (10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 56G PAM4, 112G PAM4, and 224 Gbps), Application (Networking, Telecommunications, Data Storage, High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable

Active Optical Cable (AOC)

Connector

SFP

QSFP

QSFP-DD

OSFP

CFP

CDFP

CXP

Cx4

SFF

Others

Signal Rate Per Channel

10 Gbps

25 Gbps

56G PAM4

112G PAM4

224 Gbps

Application

Networking

Telecommunications

Data Storage

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

