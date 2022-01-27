Global Digital Chemical Industry Market worth US$ 61.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Digital Chemical Industry Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Bn) and Forecast Till 2030." of features detailed industry analysis and an vast study on the market, exploring its noteworthy factors.

According to the latest market research report by InsightAce Analytic, the global digital chemical industry market size was valued at US$ 11.1 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 61.7 Billion in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Request Sample Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1190

Digitalization in the chemical industries provides a way to enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve process stability and safety. Chemical manufacturers are gradually adopting digital technologies across various areas such as manufacturing operations, product development, competitive pricing, supply chains, and market expansion.

The high demand for digitization of manufacturing processes, increasing adoption of new technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, 3D printing in R&D studies, and the rising supply chain modifications are projected to boost the demand for the digital chemical industry market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing demand for better batch production scheduling, rising awareness about digitalization solutions, increasing R&D activities for process optimization, and demand for recyclable products drive the market growth. The environmental safety issues encourage chemical industries to innovate low carbon footprint and recyclable products. Integration of digital technologies in chemical industries facilitates companies to cope with regulatory restrictions, and it also helps to use recyclable materials in manufacturing processes. Thus, the increasing digitalization of chemical industries is expected to urge the demand for the digital chemical industry market during the forecast years. On the other side, the limited knowledge of novel digital technologies, the high cost of implementing advanced technologies, and the various environmental and safety regulations may hamper market adoption in the upcoming years.

Preview for Detailed TOC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-digital-chemical-industry-market-/1190

The prominent players in the digital chemical industry market include:

ABB Ltd., Autonics Corporation, Analog Devices, Atos SE, Emerson Electric Co., Cisco Systems, Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Co., Fortive, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hanwei Electronics, Honeywell International Inc., Huagong Tech, International Business Machines Corporation, Hydro Systems, Infineon, InvenSense, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Movement Industries Corporation, Omron, NXP Semiconductors N.V., SICK AG, Panasonic, Qualcomm Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Semtech, Sensirion, Siemens AG, steute Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Silicon Laboratories, STM, TE Connectivity, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments, and Other Prominent Players.

Digitization in the chemical industry positively impacts market growth. It allows companies to enhance their manufacturing processes by improving productivity and reducing the carbon footprint with no additional investments.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Jul 2021 , Siemens and Dow created a process automation testbed to help bring digital transformation to chemical process manufacturing. This testbed is designed to allow manufacturers and technology providers to help inform the development of digital twins for process manufacturing.

Siemens and Dow created a process automation testbed to help bring digital transformation to chemical process manufacturing. This testbed is designed to allow manufacturers and technology providers to help inform the development of digital twins for process manufacturing. In Feb 2021 , Siemens Digital Industries Software, (Siemens AG), announced partnership with Citrine Informatics (US), the materials informatics platform for data-driven chemicals and materials development, to deliver digital solutions for the chemicals and materials manufacturing industries.

, Siemens Digital Industries Software, (Siemens AG), announced partnership with Citrine Informatics (US), the materials informatics platform for data-driven chemicals and materials development, to deliver digital solutions for the chemicals and materials manufacturing industries. In Dec 2020 , ABB ( Switzerland ) announced collaboration with CORYS ( France ), a French simulation company, to offer advanced digital twin technology to help drive down operational and capital costs and reduce risks for customers.

Digital Chemical Industry Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as the developing chemical industries, increasing R&D investments for manufacturing processes, and the quick adoption of digital technologies by chemical industries in developing countries like Japan, Indonesia, India, and China are anticipated to fuel the regional digital chemical industry market.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the estimated timeframe, followed by North America owing to the rising government funding and initiatives to develop chemical industries, favorable regulatory environments, and the newly emerging chemical industries.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1190

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Segments

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)

3D Printing

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Artificial Intelligence

Digital Twin

Other Technology

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Verticals

Petrochemicals & Polymers

Specialty Chemicals

Fertilizers & Agrochemicals

Other Verticals

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Process

Research & Development

Manufacturing

Procurement

Packaging

Supply Chain Management & Logistics

Other Processes

The Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Digital Chemical Industry Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For Customised Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1190

Other Exclusive Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (Adcs) – Linker And Conjugation Technologies Market

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Tel : +1 551 226 6109

Asia: +91 79 72967118

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.