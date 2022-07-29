Global Dermacosmetics Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $130,460.6 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 11.1% over the Estimated Timeframe 2022-2030 [350-Pages] | Research Dive

The global dermacosmetics market is expected to see striking growth by 2030, due to the increasing awareness among individuals about skincare, hair care, and skin-related issues. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Dermacosmetics Market by Product (Hair Care and Skincare), Treatment (Hair and Skin), Distribution Channel (Pharmacy & Retail Stores and Online), End-use (Hospitals, Medical Salons, Medical Spa, and Clinic), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030".

According to the report, the global dermacosmetics market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $130,460.6 million and grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the estimated period from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Dermacosmetics Market

With the growing awareness among people about skincare, hair care, and skin-related issues, the dermacosmetics market is expected to experience a remarkable growth during the estimated timeframe. Besides, the increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases among people due to increasing pollution worldwide is predicted to magnify the growth of the market over the analysis period. Moreover, the increasing demand for hair and skin treatments among individuals due to unhealthy lifestyles and lack of nutrition in the body is expected to create wide growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, the allergic reactions caused by dermacosmetics may hamper the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Avail the PDF Sample of Dermacosmetics Market (Including Tables, TOC, and Figures)

Covid-19 Impact on the Dermacosmetics Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the dermacosmetics market, likewise in various other industries. Due to the strict restrictions imposed by the governments of many nations, the international boundaries were sealed. This led to a shortage of raw materials for the manufacturing of skincare products. Furthermore, the complete lockdown for a prolonged period has caused huge manufacturing failures, because of which the companies were unable to fulfill the demand of customers and canceled orders for unexpected delays. All these factors have declined the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Why Post COVID-19 has Hugh Demand for Dermacosmetics Market? Get in touch with an Expert Analyst

Segments of the Dermacosmetics Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on product, treatment, distributional channel, end-use, and region.

By product, the skincare sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable and is projected to generate a revenue of $80,894.5 million over the analysis period. The increasing development of new skin care products for taking care of skin neck, elbows, and knees is predicted to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

The increasing development of new skin care products for taking care of skin neck, elbows, and knees is predicted to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period. By treatment, the skin treatment sub-segment is expected to be most productive and is predicted to garner a revenue of $80,447.5 million during the estimated period . The increasing number of people opting for skin regeneration laser therapy, laser refreshing, and botox is predicted to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

. The increasing number of people opting for skin regeneration laser therapy, laser refreshing, and botox is predicted to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe. By distribution channel, the pharmacy and retail store sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative and is projected to generate a revenue of $85,736.4 million during the forecast timeframe . The increasing popularity of pharmacies and retail store in the developing and developed regions due to increased urbanization, and competitive pricing is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period.

. The increasing popularity of pharmacies and retail store in the developing and developed regions due to increased urbanization, and competitive pricing is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period. By end-use, the hospital sub-segment is predicted to be most beneficial and is projected to generate a revenue of $71,084.5 million over the estimated period . The increasing popularity of online medical appointment bookings and the rising need for skin and hair care services is expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

. The increasing popularity of online medical appointment bookings and the rising need for skin and hair care services is expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period. By region, the Asia-Pacific region of the dermacosmetics market is expected to have wide growth opportunities and is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.2% during the analysis timeframe. The growing population in this region, increasing frequency of skin problems, and rising number of consumers spending on skin care are the factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get a deeper dive (Avail of 10%OFF) on a specific application, geography, customer or competitor of Dermacosmetics Market

Key Players of the Dermacosmetics Market

The major players of the dermacosmetics market include

Procter & Gamble Johnson & Johnson Services Galderma Shiseido Company Kanebo Cosmetics Inc. L'Oréal ZO Skin Health Inc. Beiersdorf Estée Lauder Companies Bausch Health Companies Inc. Abbvie, and many more.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry. – Buy the Full Report here starting at $2999 (Read-Only)

For instance, in December 2021, L'Oréal, a French personal care company, signed an agreement to acquire Youth to the People, an American skincare company. With this acquisition, the companies planned to develop and market high-performance skincare products combined with premium vegan blends of seafood extracts and science for consumers worldwide.

Further, the report also summarizes other important aspects including the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Dermacosmetics Market:

Some Trending Article Links:

The global cosmetics market is anticipated to garner $457.8 billion in the 2020–2027 timeframe, growing from $375.5 billion in 2019 at a healthy CAGR of 5.1%.

The global charcoal facewash market accounted for $3,106.5 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 5.1%, by generating a revenue of $4,607.2 million by 2028.

The global electric toothbrush market was valued at $2,685.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,009.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.3%.

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive