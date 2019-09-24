Global Cybersecurity Market to Register an Impressive CAGR of 10.6% Till 2026, Says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Cybersecurity Market Research Report are Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Forcepoint, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., RSA Security LLC., Cisco, McAfee, LLC, other key market players

PUNE, India, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly rising e-commerce activities will be the key driver for the global Cybersecurity Market growth during the forecast period. E-commerce giants such as Amazon are fast diversifying their businesses and product offerings and ecosystem of connected devices is getting wider and bigger. For example, in 2017, Amazon reportedly shipped more than 5 billion products globally. According to the OECD's Creditor Reporting System, funds to the tune of USD 6.6 billion were disbursed to promote cross-border electronic connectivity between 2006 and 2016. Thus, as more people shop and transact online, the global cybersecurity market revenue is set to get fueled in the forecast period.

Cybersecurity Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

According to the report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", the global cybersecurity market value is expected to reach USD 289.8 billion by 2026, from its current standing at USD 131.3 billion. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of the various factors and dynamics that will shape the market during the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cyber-security-market-101165

Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) to Boost the Market

Cybersecurity refers to the protection of virtually or digitally stored data and information from external attacks in the form of hacking and phishing. With the exponential increase in use of connected devices, rising smartphone and internet penetration, and growing electronic transactions, there is a pressing need for cybersecurity solutions all over the world. This need has gotten accentuated with the fast-developing AI and IoT technologies. IoT, for instance, is increasingly being viewed as making critical information vulnerable to cyberattacks and can bring down vital infrastructure such as telecommunications and power. The 2016 Mirai Bot attack exposed the fragility of IoT technology as the malware has been specifically designed to breach the security walls of IoT connected devices. This will aid the expansion of the global cybersecurity market size in the forecast period.

Increasing Reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions to Enhance Market Potential

According to a study by Capgemini, 21% of the companies surveyed reported that they experienced security breaches as their businesses grew. The survey also found out that two-third of the companies believe that implementation of AI will strengthen their security infrastructure. AI technologies are expected to be further augmented by advancements in Machine Learning (ML). This bodes well for the global cybersecurity market as application AI software gains popularity in the private and public sectors.

High Dependency on Connectivity to Fuel the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to hold the largest portion in the global cybersecurity market share owing to the rise in the number of security breaches in the upper corporate tranches and growing dependency on the internet. Furthermore, development of e-commerce platforms is pushing up the demand for cybersecurity solutions.

Steadily climbing number of internet users in India will propel the market in Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. Additionally, India is expected to witness rising prevalence of cyberattacks in the near future, which is good news for the global cybersecurity market.

The primary drivers in the market in Europe are proliferation of information and technology (ICT) in the fields of aerospace and defense along with rising investment in cybersecurity measures by public and private sectors in the region.

Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cyber-security-market-101165

Creation of Innovative Products to Intensify Competition

Major players in the global cybersecurity market are looking to gain a competitive edge through different innovations. For example, in 2018, IBM unveiled its cloud security platform, IBM Security Connect, that has been designed to improve response effectivity to cyberattacks by bringing developers, vendors, AI, and data on a common platform. Strategic collaborations among players is also gaining preference. For instance, in 2019, Qualys and Proficio partnered to integrate their cloud-based security technology and managed detection and response capacities respectively.

Fortune Business Insights identifies some of the important players in the global cybersecurity market:

Microsoft

IBM

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Forcepoint

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

RSA Security LLC.

Cisco

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated.

Qualys, Inc.

Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cyber-security-market-101165

Table of Contents



Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Cybersecurity Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



By Component (Value)





Solution







Network Security









Cloud Security









Application Security









End-point Security









Others







Services







Professional Services









Managed Services





By Deployment (Value)





Cloud







On-Premise





By Organization Size (Value)





SME's







Large Enterprises





By End-User (Value)





BFSI







IT and Telecommunications







Retail







Healthcare







Government







Manufacturing







Travel and Transportation







Energy and Utilities







Others





By Geography (Value)





North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







Middle East and Africa

and





Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cyber-security-market-101165

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000146/Cybersecurity_Market_New.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights