Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $41,496.0 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021-2028 [197-Pages] |Reveals by Research Dive

The global cosmetic dentistry market is predicted to grow massively, owing to the innovations in its products. The dental hospitals and clinics sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. The North America region is expected to dominate the market.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Prosthetics, Dental Implants, Teeth Whitening, Orthodontics, and Others [Dental Bonding and Veneers]), End-user (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

According to the report, the global cosmetic dentistry market is predicted to generate a revenue of $41,496.0 million by 2028, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Dynamics of the Market

Increasing awareness about inexpensive, innovative cosmetic procedures among people across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market during the forecast period. In addition, significant increase in the geriatric population across the globe dealing with dental issues is expected to bolster the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market. Moreover, persistent technological advancements in dentistry products are further anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high investment cost in cosmetic dentistry equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get | Download an Exclusive PDF Sample Report (Including Tables, Graphs & figures)

COVID-19 Impact on the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns led to the large closure of stores and business, including the private dental clinics so as to curb the spread of the perilous virus. Thus, delay and postponement of various dental treatments on patients during the pandemic led to its declined demand. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the cosmetic dentistry market.

What are the COVID-19 Impacts on Cosmetic Dentistry Market? Communicate with our Expert Analyst to Triangulate with your own data

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the cosmetic dentistry market into various segments based on product type, end-user, and region.

By product type , the dental systems and equipment sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and generate a revenue of $13,445.6 million during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of CAD/CAM technologies for various cosmetic procedures is expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

, the dental systems and equipment sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and generate a revenue of during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of CAD/CAM technologies for various cosmetic procedures is expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. By end-user , the dental hospitals and clinics sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative and generate a revenue of $23,094.4 million during the forecast period. Rising cases of oral health disorders across the globe coupled with increasing adoption of dental tourism is expected to bolster the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market sub-segment during the forecast period.

, the dental hospitals and clinics sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative and generate a revenue of during the forecast period. Rising cases of oral health disorders across the globe coupled with increasing adoption of dental tourism is expected to bolster the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market sub-segment during the forecast period. By region, the North America region is expected to dominate the market and generate a revenue of $18,341.2 during the forecast period. Increase in the standard of living among people along with the rise in aging population in this region is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. In addition, extensive initiatives taken by the government on dental programs is further anticipated to accelerate the growth of the regional cosmetic dentistry market.

Request for this Report Customization & Get 20% Discount on Cosmetic Dentistry Report

Top 10 Key Players of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The major players of the market include

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Brasseler USA Dentsply Sirona Straumann Holdings AG 3Shape Planmeca Takara Belmont Corporation Ivoclar Vivadent AG Henry Schein Envista Holdings Corporation, and many more.

- Inquire to get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy of Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in November 2021, Udo LLC, one of the newest and fastest-growing tech companies in Utah, acquired Smile Virtual, a Phoenix-based innovative virtual care company, in order to allow virtual patient care to extend from initial consult through resolution of care.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Related Article Links:

Top trending Reports:

About Research Dive:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive