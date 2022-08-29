Global Control Towers Market Expected to Gather $26,279.8 Million and Grow at 18.7% CAGR in the 2022 to 2030 Analysis Timeframe | Report [300-Pages] by Research Dive

Control towers market is expected to grow by 2030 due to high adoption of big data analysis among businesses. Supply chain application sub-segment predicted to be highly lucrative. Market in North America region to witness more growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Global Control Towers Market by Type (Operational and Analytical), Application (Supply Chain and Transportation), End-use (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive & Manufacturing, Information & Technology, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030".

According to the report, the global control towers market is expected to gather a revenue of $26,279.8 million and grow at 18.7% CAGR during the 2022-2030 analysis timeframe.

Dynamics of the Control Towers Market

Drivers: The growing demand for control tower solutions by businesses for precise forecasting, Business Intelligence (BI), enhanced organizational revenues, supply chain optimization, etc. along with the increasing implementation of cognitive technologies for operational efficiency are some factors to drive the global control towers market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Businesses' rising requirement for optimizing operational efficiency and capability by using technologies like big data analytics and artificial intelligence is the prime factor to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global control towers market by 2030. Moreover, control tower solutions provide greater visibility and cutting-edge data to businesses and perform real-time monitoring, thus further boosting the market growth during the analysis years.

Restraints: Data security concerns and high risks of cyberattack is the major hampering factor for the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Control Towers Market

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global control towers market just like most industries mainly due to strict travel restrictions and social distancing norms that forced several manufacturing companies to halt their operations temporarily. Import-export restrictions and travel bans led to disruptions in the supply chain and trade interruptions that majorly affected the revenue streams. These factors negatively affected the market growth amid the catastrophic chaos.

Segments of the Control Towers Market

According to the report, the global control towers market is divided into multiple segments based on type, application, end-use, and regional outlook.

By type, the operational sub-segment is predicted to hold a dominant market share and garner a revenue of $20,721.9 million during the 2022-2030 forecast period due to growing demand for operational control tower solutions by larger systems with analytical capability. This type of control tower is highly used by trading partners in the supply chain to manage their daily supply chain execution activities. These factors are estimated to augment the sub-segment's growth by 2030.

during the 2022-2030 forecast period due to growing demand for operational control tower solutions by larger systems with analytical capability. This type of control tower is highly used by trading partners in the supply chain to manage their daily supply chain execution activities. These factors are estimated to augment the sub-segment's growth by 2030. By application, the supply chain sub-segment of the global control towers market is anticipated to have the highest growth rate and register a revenue of $14,756.5 million during the analysis timeframe due to rising demand for control towers for receiving factual information (an order's status, logistical costs of a product, performance of a supply chain partner, etc.), centralized data solutions, etc. to enhance the visibility in supply chains. Control towers with centralized data solutions provide this information to the supply chains to handle the issues promptly. These factors are projected to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2030.

during the analysis timeframe due to rising demand for control towers for receiving factual information (an order's status, logistical costs of a product, performance of a supply chain partner, etc.), centralized data solutions, etc. to enhance the visibility in supply chains. Control towers with centralized data solutions provide this information to the supply chains to handle the issues promptly. These factors are projected to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2030. By end-use, the automotive and manufacturing sub-segment is estimated to have a noteworthy growth rate and register a revenue of $6207.4 million due to high demand for control tower in the automotive and manufacturing sector to gather unstructured and organized data from an corporate's tools, manufacturing lines, and other facilities. Control towers help in creating virtual dashboards to offer important details about the status and performance of manufacturing processes and transportation. These factors are anticipated to propel the sub-segment's growth during the analysis period.

due to high demand for control tower in the automotive and manufacturing sector to gather unstructured and organized data from an corporate's tools, manufacturing lines, and other facilities. Control towers help in creating virtual dashboards to offer important details about the status and performance of manufacturing processes and transportation. These factors are anticipated to propel the sub-segment's growth during the analysis period. By region, the control towers market in the North America region is expected to witness abundant growth opportunities and grow at 18.44% CAGR by 2030 due to the surging requirement of control tower solutions in transportation management systems and their extensive use by third-party logistics service providers to manage a company's logistics and transportation network. Additionally, the increasing adoption of digitization and cutting-edge technologies to enhance organization efficiency is also predicted to uplift the market growth in the North America region by 2030.

Key Control Towers Market Players

Some key control towers market players are

ORTEC Viewlocity Technologies Pty Ltd E2open KINAXIS DiLX o9 solutions INFOR One Network Enterprises Blue Yonder Group SAP SE, among others.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in April 2022, Microsoft, an American multinational information technology company, announced its partnership with Kraft Heinz, a global food and beverage company, to build control tower to address its supply chain disruptions.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key players of the global market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Control Towers Market:

SOURCE Research Dive