Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Is expected to be worth Around USD 24.9 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market by Product (Standard/Non-Video CDN and Video CDN), by Content (Static and Dynamic), by Component (Solutions and Services), by Provider (P2P CDN, Traditional CDN, Cloud CDN, Telco CDN, and Others), and by Application Area (Online Gaming, Media and Entertainment, E-Commerce, Enterprises, E-Learning, Healthcare Services, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025''. According to the report, the global content delivery network (CDN) market was around USD 10.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 24.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 12.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographically distributed network of servers and corresponding data centers is termed as a content distribution network (CDN). The main motive of CDN is improvising web performance by reducing transmission time of content to user's Internet-connected devices. Currently, CDN holds prime importance and is highly in-demand for online video and live streaming applications. CDN is diversely used for various live streaming applications, such as a reduction in latency, traffic load scaling, intensified security, enhanced the user experience, and content globalization. Streaming live videos include voluminous data that requires inestimable bandwidth. In such cases, CDN scales-up effectively to any load size.

CDN makes use of a worldwide network of servers to streamline download delivery by gathering content nearest to the visitor. CDN has significantly reduced latency and has relieved gamers from waiting hours only for game content to download. However, the complicated architecture of CDN and concerns regarding QoS may hinder the overall global content delivery network (CDN) market development to some extent. Another challenge faced by the content delivery network (CDN) market is increasing security and privacy risks. Moreover, the increasing demand for edge-casting CDN for smartphone applications is anticipated to create lucrative market opportunities over the forecast time frame.

The global content delivery network (CDN) market is categorized based on product, content, component, provider, and application area. The product segment includes standard/non-video CDN and video CDN. The content segment is majorly classified into static and dynamic. The component segment includes solutions and services. On the basis of the provider, the global content delivery network (CDN) market is fragmented into P2P CDN, traditional CDN, cloud CDN, Telco CDN, and others. The application area segment comprises online gaming, media and entertainment, e-commerce, enterprises, e-learning, healthcare services, and others. The content delivery network plays one of the most crucial roles in media and entertainment. Solutions are diversely utilized for media and entertainment applications for ensuring secured and highest quality view experience for the targeted users. Additionally, the escalating demand for online video streaming is also driving this segment.

The North American global content delivery network (CDN) market accounted for a substantial share in 2018 globally, due to the early adoption of CDN solutions. Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the emerging IT sector in developing Asian economies of India and China.

Some top players of the global content delivery network (CDN) market are Google, Limelight Networks, Deutsche Telekom, CenturyLink, Akamai Technologies, CDNetworks, AT&T, G-Core Labs, Verizon Digital Media, Microsoft, Cloudflare, StackPath, Quantil, IBM, NTT Communications, Oracle, Ericsson, Internap Corporation, ChinaCache International, Level 3 Communications, Highwinds Network, PeerApp, and Cloudflare.

The report segments the global content delivery network (CDN) market as follows:

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Product Analysis

Standard/Non-Video CDN

Video CDN

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Content Analysis

Static

Dynamic

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Component Analysis

Solutions

Media Delivery

Web Performance Optimization

Cloud Security

Services

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Provider Analysis

P2P CDN

Traditional CDN

Cloud CDN

Telco CDN

Others

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Application Area Analysis

Online Gaming

Media and Entertainment

E-Commerce

Enterprises

E-Learning

Healthcare Services

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

