Global Coffee Market Set to Reach USD 60,589.2 Million by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 6.9% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Coffee Market by Product Type (Whole-Bean, Ground Coffee, Instant Coffee, and Coffee Pods & Capsules), By Grade (Arabica, Robusta, Specialty, and Others), By Distribution Channels (Online [E-commerce and Company Owned Portals] and Offline [Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Coffee Houses, Departmental Stores, and Others]) By Application (Hot Drinks, Ready-to-Drink Coffee, Flavored Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030", the market was valued at USD 35,023 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.9% by the year 2030. The global coffee market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due to the rising consumption of coffee across all age groups, increasing production of coffee in developed and developing countries, and the growing number of coffee brands, coffee houses, coffee shops, and cafes across the globe.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Coffee Market

In terms of product types, the global coffee market is segmented into whole-bean, ground coffee, instant coffee, and coffee pods & capsules. The whole-bean segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, as it has a longer shelf-life than ground coffee.

Based on grade, the global coffee market is segmented into Arabica, Robusta, specialty, and others. The Arabica segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as these beans are popular among consumers, making up about 60% of the coffee production in the world.

Based on distribution channels, the global coffee market is segmented into Online [E-commerce and Company Owned Portals] and Offline [Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Coffee Houses, Departmental Stores, and Others]. The e-commerce segment held a considerable share of the market and is expected to continue to do so during the projection period, as successful online coffee sales rely on innovative strategies to retain and attract customers.

Based on applications, the global coffee market is segmented into hot drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, flavored beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The hot drinks segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as Espresso, a popular hot coffee beverage from Italy, is progressively gaining popularity across the globe.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global coffee market, which is primarily driven by the growing consumption of specialty coffee in the region. The coffee market in Europe has been estimated to grow during the forecast period, as demand for coffee is high in Europe, which is creating several lucrative opportunities in the market.

The rising production of coffee in developed and developing countries is anticipated to propel the coffee market. Governments of several countries are creating policies and funding to promote large-scale production of coffee for cash crop farming, which is responsible for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The Coffee market in North America is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the rising consumption of coffee, especially specialty coffee, in the region. An increasing number of key market players present in North America is estimated to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the rising consumption of coffee, especially specialty coffee, in the region. An increasing number of key market players present in is estimated to boost the market in the region during the forecast period. The Coffee market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The growing popularity of instant coffee in the UK creates lucrative opportunities for the market players, which is expected to propel the market in Europe in the coming years.

is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The growing popularity of instant coffee in the UK creates lucrative opportunities for the market players, which is expected to propel the market in in the coming years. The whole-bean segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, as whole coffee beans have longer shelf life than ground coffee powder. Few flavor oils are leaked into the air from whole coffee beans during storage. This factor aids in the growth of the whole bean segment during the forecast period.

The Arabica segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. Arabica coffee beans are widely available across the globe. The coffee prepared with these beans has a sweet flavor with chocolate and nut undertones. Arabica coffee is highly popular among consumers across the globe, which is anticipated to fuel the segment in the coming years.

Read 174 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Coffee Market by Product Type (Whole-Bean, Ground Coffee, Instant Coffee, and Coffee Pods & Capsules), By Grade (Arabica, Robusta, Specialty, and Others), By Distribution Channels (Online [E-commerce and Company Owned Portals] and Offline [Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Coffee Houses, Departmental Stores, and Others]) By Application (Hot Drinks, Ready-to-Drink Coffee, Flavored Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2030"

