Global Clinical Trials Software Market worth $ 4.13 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Clinical Trials Software Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research, the global clinical trials software market is valued at US$ 1.20 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 4.13 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. By region, North America dominated the global market with a share of 37% in 2021.

Clinical trials are an essential part of drug clinical research. Clinical trials are a major part of drug development processes and the discovery of new treatments and drugs for various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Advanced clinical trials software is widely used to improve data quality, management, and procedures of the research studies.

Increasing government funding for the development of clinical trial services, advancements in technologies, high demand for clinical trial management services is primarily driving the market growth. Rising R&D funding activities in clinical research, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, innovation of clinical trial planning & design services, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing use of cloud-based solutions by biopharma companies for clinical trial process automation are further likely to boost the market growth. There is a surge in clinical trial studies due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Hence, biopharmaceutical companies adopt clinical trial management services to reduce process time and increase the efficiency and accuracy of clinical trials. Thus, it is expected to propel market growth opportunities in the next few years.

On the other side, the high cost of clinical trial software may hamper the market expansion over the forecast period.

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the global clinical trials software market during the forecast period (2022-2030), followed by Europe, owing to the increasing clinical R&D activities of pharma companies, fast adoption of cloud-based technologies, and rising prevalence of various diseases.

Key market players operating in the clinical trials software market include Advarra, Antidote Technologies, Inc., ArisGlobal , AssistRx, athenahealth, Inc., Axiom Real-Time Metrics, BioClinica Inc. , BSI Business Systems Integration AG, Calyx , Castor EDC, Chronicles, Clario, Clarivate, ClinCapture, Clincase, Clinical Research, CLIRINX, Cloudbyz, Dacima Software Inc., Datatrak Int. , Florence HC , IBM , Instem , IQVIA , MasterControl Inc., Medidata Solutions Inc, MedNet Solutions Inc., Novatek International, Octalsoft , Openclinica, Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corp., RealTime Software Solutions LLC, Reify Health, Inc., Signant Health, Statsols, TrialKit , Veeva Systems Inc., WIRB-Copernicus Group, and Other prominent players.

Key recent developments in the market:

In December 2021 , Advarra (US), the market leader in clinical site technologies and research quality and compliance consulting services, launched Advarra Cloud. The next-generation platform broadens cloud deployment options for Advarra customers and delivers applications in an easy-to-use, fully managed environment.

In April 2021, Bioclinica (US) introduced the new source document management solution that combines advanced software with redaction and translation services to offer support to global research sites and trial management teams. In April 2021, Calyx, the eClinical and regulatory solutions & services provider, released Calyx CTMS v15.0, an advanced clinical trial management system on Azure cloud technology to reduce risk and improve efficiencies in clinical development.

Bioclinica (US) introduced the new source document management solution that combines advanced software with redaction and translation services to offer support to global research sites and trial management teams. In April 2021 , Calyx, the eClinical and regulatory solutions & services provider, released Calyx CTMS v15.0, an advanced clinical trial management system on Azure cloud technology to reduce risk and improve efficiencies in clinical development.

Market Segments

Global Clinical Trials Software Market, by Type of Deployment, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

On-cloud

On-premises

Global Clinical Trials Software Market, by Type of Delivery, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Web-based

Remote Monitoring

Global Clinical Trials Software Market, by Features of software, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

EDC

eCOA/ePRO

eConsent

Global Clinical Trials Software Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Global Clinical Trials Software Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Clinical Trials Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Clinical Trials Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Clinical Trials Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Clinical Trials Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Clinical Trials Software Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

