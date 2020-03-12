Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach a Value of US$ 16.3 Bn by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 4% Over 2019 and 2027: Transparency Market Research

- The growing relevance of pathological processes within the medical industry has brought clinical chemistry under the spotlight of attention. Presence of a robust infrastructure for clinical research blows life into the medical and healthcare industries

ALBANY, New York, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry has attracted the attention of global analysts, scientists, and research scholars. Growth across this industry is a direct function of advancements in medical testing, pathological procedures, and biological research. The development of a seamless domain to analyse biological indicators could unravel an era of unhindered advancements in the healthcare industry. Clinical chemistry analyzers are an important component of the research ecosystem deployed across biochemical industry. Besides, the direct relationship of clinical chemistry analyzers to the development of medical therapies has popularised the formers. It is expected that the global clinical chemistry analyzers market would tread along a lucrative trajectory in the times to follow. The market share of private research institutes in the global clinical chemistry analyzers market is set to increase as these entities are more liberal in their spending propensities.

It is expected that the global clinical chemistry analyzers market would expand at a steady CAGR of 4% over the period between 2019 and 2027. Besides, the total revenues within the global clinical chemistry analyzers market is expected to touch US$ 16.3 Bn by 2027, growing from a value of 11.3 Bn in 2018.

The dearth of medical research institutes that offer clinical chemistry as a primary service is behind the steady rate of market growth. However, the medical fraternity is shifting its focus from superficial and macroscopic research to detailed and pinpoint analysis.

Decoding the Medical Industry to Understand the Relevance of Clinical Chemistry

The focus of the medical industry on microscopic research shall bring clinical chemistry analyzers under the spotlight of attention, giving an impetus to market growth

In the absence of viable technologies for analysing pathological samples, use of clinical chemistry remains a sought-after subject across the healthcare sector

Development of new classes of drugs is preceded by extensive research and testing of pharmaceutical excipients, clinical indicators, and biological fluids. This is an important dynamic of growth within the global clinical chemistry analyzers market.

Gather comprehensive insights about the trends and opportunities pertaining to the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market (Product: Panels & Reagents and Analyzers; Technology: Semi-automatic and Fully Automatic; Modality: Centralized and Decentralized; and End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, academic Research Institutes, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: Growth Drivers

The healthcare industry is leaving no stone unturned in offering optimized services to the patients. However, the performance of the healthcare industry largely depends on its support mechanism consisting of prudent pharmaceutical research, clinical testing, and biochemical analysis. Medical biochemistry is an important area of research, and investments in this area shall drive demand within the global clinical chemistry analyzers market.

Drug development has gathered pace in recent times, and has supported the growth of the global clinical chemistry analyzers market

Development of new research facilities, especially across the developing regions, has caused positive disruptions in the medical sector

Investments in medical research and analysis have increase as governments and stakeholders see profitable gains in this industry

The advent of digital technologies in biochemical research has enabled quicker and easier retrieval of results

Challenges Pertaining to Execution of Research Lines across Medical Institutes

Despite favourable growth across the research industry, the following factors hamper growth within the global clinical chemistry analyzers market:

Non-conformity of traditional research institutes to modern-day, advanced practices for clinical research has created loopholes in the global clinical chemistry industry

Unavailability of state-of-the-art research facilities in remote regions deprives small medical institutes from the virtues of clinical chemistry

Large investors are reluctant to put their money in research projects, mainly due to the fear of being undercompensated if the research does not succeed

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: Regional Analyzers

The medical research sector in the US has constantly aimed at improving its internal processes, whilst creating a robust pathway for revenue generation. This trend has given a thrust to the growth of the North America clinical chemistry analyzers market.

Medical tourism to India and China has increase in recent times. This trend has popularised the importance of clinical chemistry analyzers in the region. Recent outbreak of the coronavirus has also led to increased focus on clinical chemistry

Countries in the Middle East are increasing their investments in medical research, and are causing positive disruptions in healthcare. This trend shall help driving demand within the regional clinical chemistry analyzers market.

Competitive Landscape

The leading vendors in the global clinical chemistry analyzers market are focused on informing medical research institutes about the perks of using their products. These vendors have developed high-end analyzers and indicators that can be used for analysis and testing within the medical industry. Some of these companies are Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd, and Siemens Healthineers.

The chemical chemistry analyzers market is segmented as follows;

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Product

Panels & Reagents

Analyzers

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Technology

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Modality

Centralized

Decentralized

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

