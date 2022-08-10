Global Clinical Biomarkers Market to Reach $54.29 Billion by 2032 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% between 2022 and 2032

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Clinical Biomarkers Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the global clinical biomarkers market size (in terms of revenue) was $21.30 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $54.29 billion by 2027.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for clinical biomarkers:

Increasing demand for clinical biomarker products

Rising key player initiatives

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer globally

The detailed study is a compilation of 20 market data tables and 209 figures spread through 254 pages.

Check out the detailed table of contents here: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1343&type=toc

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Abbott.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Enzo Biochem Inc.

ALCEN

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

bioMérieux S.A.

Arsenal Capital Partners

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Q2 Solutions

Caris Life Sciences

Broad Institute

Personalis Inc.

Azenta Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences(DLS)

BGI

Eurofins Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Analyst's Take on the Market

According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst - BIS Research, "North America was the leading contributor to the clinical biomarkers market. It contributed approximately 9.04% to the clinical biomarkers market share in 2021. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and will continue dominating the clinical biomarkers market in 2032. However, the U.S. is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period 2022- 2032."

Make an inquiry before buying: https://bisresearch.com/contact-us

Recent Developments in the Global Clinical Biomarkers Market:

Acquisition: In 2021, NeoGenomics Laboratories acquired Inivata. With this acquisition, the company strengthened its market position and expanded its footprint in the clinical biomarkers market.

NeoGenomics Laboratories acquired Inivata. With this acquisition, the company strengthened its market position and expanded its footprint in the clinical biomarkers market. Collaboration : In 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd collaborated with Nordic Bioscience to strengthen the development of biomarkers for chronic diseases.

In 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd collaborated with Nordic Bioscience to strengthen the development of biomarkers for chronic diseases. Product Approval : In 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received FDA approval for an assay to detect the HER2 biomarker in breast cancer.

Why Should You Buy the Report?

Following are some key reasons to buy the report on the global clinical biomarkers market:

Contains market numbers on micro-segments influencing the market

Contains market share analysis for more than 27 companies

Includes study of data of more than 27 companies

Includes application analysis of the clinical biomarkers market in various countries

Request a FREE sample of this report here: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1343&type=download

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

Global Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

+1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Get Expert Insights @ https://community.insightmonk.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research