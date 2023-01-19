Global Chromatography Systems Market Predicted to Gather $16014.9 Million by 2026, Growing at CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2026 [100-Pages] | Acclaimed by Research Dive

Chromatography systems market is expected to grow by 2026 due to increasing demand from hospital and research industry. Gas chromatography sub-segment expected to be the most dominant. Market in North America to be the most lucrative.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Chromatography Systems Market, by Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Others), End-Use (Hospital & Research industry, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Agricultural & Food industry, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

As per the report, the global chromatography systems market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.6% in the 2019-2026 timeframe, thereby gathering $16014.9 million by 2026.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The rise in demand for using chromatography techniques in hospitals and research centers as a part of cancer treatment and identification of cancer cells is anticipated to be the primary growth driver of the chromatography systems market in the forecast period. Additionally, there is a heavy demand for chromatography techniques from the pharmaceutical industry for separation of different compounds and mixtures which is expected to help the market grow.

Opportunities: The overall increase in the forensic laboratory usage of chromatography systems is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market in the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the biotechnology sector has seen a massive increase in the demand for chromatography systems, which is expected to push the market further.

Restraints: However, the high price of instruments associated with chromatography techniques is expected to hamper the growth of the chromatography systems market.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the chromatography systems market into different segments based on type, end-use, and region.

By type, the gas chromatography sub-segment is predicted to have the largest market share and garner a revenue of $7145.1 million by 2026. The wide usage of gas chromatography systems in the petrochemical industry for quality control and in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry for R&D activities is expected to help this sub-segment grow in the forecast period.

by 2026. The wide usage of gas chromatography systems in the petrochemical industry for quality control and in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry for R&D activities is expected to help this sub-segment grow in the forecast period. By end-use, the hospital & research sub-segment is expected to be the most dominant sub-segment and garner $5983.1 million by 2026. Chromatography techniques are considered as one of the most powerful diagnostic tools in hospitals and research centers, which is why they are in a great demand at these places. This is predicted to push the growth of this sub-segment.

by 2026. Chromatography techniques are considered as one of the most powerful diagnostic tools in hospitals and research centers, which is why they are in a great demand at these places. This is predicted to push the growth of this sub-segment. By regional analysis, the chromatography systems market in North America region is expected to be the most dominant and register a revenue of $5960.6 million by 2026. Increasing government investments and heavy research in the pharmaceutical industry are two leading factors which is predicted to help the market in this region to grow handsomely.

Significant Market Players

The significant market players of the chromatography systems market are

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Pall Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu Corporation

Novasep Holding

Waters Corporation

JASCO Inc.

GE Healthcare

GL Sciences Inc.

Quadrex Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

These key market players are developing different business strategies like product development, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to gain a commanding position in the market.

For instance, in February 2022, Sartorius, a leading pharmaceutical and medical equipment company, announced the acquisition of Novasep's chromatography division. Novasep is a leading company involved in developing biopharmaceutical technologies and this acquisition by Sartorius is predicted to help the company to expand its foothold in the market substantially in the coming period.

The Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the chromatography systems market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

