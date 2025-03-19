Global Chiplets Market to Grow at 41.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2029

"Comprehensive Analysis of Chiplets Market by Processor, Packaging Technology, End-User, and Regions with Market Dynamics and Emerging Technologies Forecast"

BOSTON, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Chiplets Market" will reach $42.8 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% from 2024 to 2029.

This report focuses on five processor segments: CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, AI-ASIC coprocessors, and APUs. It segments the market by packaging technologies such as 2.5D/3D, SiP, WLCSP, FCCSP, FCBGA and FO. The report also segments the market by end user, including enterprise electronics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, military and aerospace. It also considers the IT, telecommunications, scientific research and gaming sectors. Covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), the study also examines market drivers, macroeconomic factors, and regional dynamics.

The growing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and the expansion of 5G technology underscore the relevance of this report in today's world. The chiplet market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for high-performance, energy-efficient, and modular computing solutions. As the semiconductor industry faces challenges in further scaling down transistor sizes, chiplets offer a promising solution to overcome these limitations, enabling the development of more powerful and sophisticated computing systems.

The factors driving the market include:

High-Performance Computing (HPC): HPC uses supercomputers to solve complex problems in various fields, such as research and finance. Chiplets enhance HPC by integrating multiple specialized units on a single board, improving scalability and performance for tasks such as AI and scientific simulations.

5G's Growing Need for Chiplets: 5G technology requires high-speed, low-latency communication. Chiplets provide a modular solution, integrating processing, memory, and connectivity into one package. This optimizes performance and reduces power consumption, which is essential for supporting the massive volume of data traffic and numbers of connected devices in 5G networks.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $5.3 billion Market size forecast $42.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 41.9% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Processor type, packaging technology, end use industry Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India Market drivers • HPC. • 5G's growing need for chiplets

Interesting facts:

The CHIPS and Science Act 2022 boosted semiconductor production by about $53 billion in 2023. This was due to the U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing falling from 37% in 1990 to 12% in 2022.

in 2023. This was due to the U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing falling from 37% in 1990 to 12% in 2022. In 2023, Japan invested $13 billion to increase its semiconductor production, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

invested to increase its semiconductor production, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. In 2024, Singapore announced a $21.3 billion investment to enhance its R&D capabilities over five years.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the projected size and growth rate of the global chiplets market?

The chiplets market was $5.3 billion in 2023. It will grow to $42.8 billion by the end of 2029, with an annual growth rate of 41.9%.

2. Which end-user segment will be dominant in 2029?

Enterprise electronics will continue to have the largest share of the global chiplets market's end-user segment.

3. Which region has the largest share of the global chiplets market?

The Asia-Pacific region.

Emerging startups:

Ayar Labs Inc.: Founded in 2015, Ayar Labs is developing high-speed optical interconnect solutions for chiplets, enabling faster and more efficient data transfer between chips.

Founded in 2015, is developing high-speed optical interconnect solutions for chiplets, enabling faster and more efficient data transfer between chips. SiFive Inc.: Founded in 2015, the company specializes in RISC-V processor IP and chiplet solutions that enable the development of customized and efficient systems-on-chip.

Market leaders include:

Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom

Globalfoundries Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Nvidia Corp.

Ranovus

Samsung

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

