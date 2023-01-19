Global Cathode Coating Market Set to Reach USD 1.42 Bn by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 13.4% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Cathode Coating Market by Type (Oxide Coatings, Fluoride Coatings, Phosphate Coatings, Lithium Composite Coatings, Glass Coatings, and Others), Application (Electric And Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Portable Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, and Space/ Aeronautical/ Defense-Related Devices), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 46.06 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising number of developments for lithium-ion batteries

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Cathode Coating Market

Based on type, the global cathode coating market is segmented into oxide coatings, fluoride coatings, phosphate coatings, lithium composite coatings, glass coatings, and other coatings. The fluoride coating segment is expected to register substantial growth in the forecast period, due to its wide usage in the various applications for coatings.

In terms of application, the global cathode coating market is classified into electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, portable electronic devices, medical devices, and space/ aeronautical/ defense-related devices. The medical devices segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing technological advancements and growing demand for medical devices across the globe.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major key share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players and increasing demand for cathode coating for different uses across various industries.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The rapid increase in demand for cathode coating in various applications including portable electronics, aeronautical, and electric vehicles can drive the global market.

The new cathode coating, called PEDOT extends lithium-ion battery life and boots safety as it fully and completely protects each particle of the cathode from inside and out and from reactivity with the electrolytes.

The demand for phosphate coating is rapidly increasing as it offers strong adhesion and corrosion protection coating which is beneficial to prevent the material from rust.

Electronic companies in developing countries are investing in coating as the demand for portable e-devices is rapidly increasing which can create new opportunities for the global market.

The rapid growth in demand for cathode coating in defense-related devices as this industry requires temperature-resistant and lightweight material coatings.

