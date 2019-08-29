Global Cash Logistics Market 2019-2024 Competitive Landscape, Company Share Analysis, Merger and Acquisitions of Key Industry Players

PUNE, India, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global Cash Logistics Market a comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Cash Logistics Market. The report analyses the Cash Logistics Market by Segment (Cash in Transit and Cash Management) and By End User (Financial Institutions, Retail and Others). The Global Cash Logistics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, China and India.) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Company Analysis:

- Prosegur,

- Brink's,

- Loomis,

- GardaWorld

- G4S

Valued at USD 27.3 billion in the year 2018, the global cash logistics market is being influenced by several key factors such as surging number of ATM installations in developing economies, rise in per capita expenditure and spending levels. Apart from the expansion of the ATM network, other factors backing the growth in the global cash in transit market include surging crime rates, increasing implementation of stringent laws and regulations in addition to rising population.

Furthermore, efforts on part of various government bodies to bring about financial inclusion amongst the general populace has also been instrumental in driving the growth in the market. Developed economies such as United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom have been highly profitable markets in the historic period. However, expansion of banking facilities in rural and remote locations across the developing countries of Asia Pacific region is likely to drive the cash logistics market in the coming years.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of global cash logistics market through market attractiveness charts and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Cash Logistics Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cash Logistics Market- Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Segment – Cash in Transit, Cash Management

Analysis by End User - Financial Institutions, Retail, Others

Regional Cash Logistics Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cash Logistics Market- Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Segment – Cash in Transit, Cash Management

Analysis by End User - Financial Institutions, Retail, Others

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, India and China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cash Logistics Market- Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Segment – Cash in Transit, Cash Management

Other Report Highlights:

Market Opportunity Charts – By Region, By Segment, By End-User

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Landscape, Company Share Analysis, Merger and Acquisitions of Key Industry Players

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

