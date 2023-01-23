Global Carburetor Market Set to Reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 1.3% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Carburetor Market by Type (Diaphragm Carburetor and Float-Feed Carburetor), Application (Automotive (Motorcycle, 4-wheelers, and Others), Universal Gasoline Engines, and Others), Sales Channel (OEMs and Aftermarket), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 1.3% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing use of carburetors in small-engine vehicles as it mixes air with fuel and the mixture to the engine where it ignites and causes movement through combustion.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Carburetor Market

Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into diaphragm carburetors and float-feed carburetors. The diaphragm carburetor segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to the wide use of this type of carburetor in multi-positional engines.

In terms of application, the carburetor market is segregated into automotive, universal gasoline engines, and others. The automotive segment is projected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing investments by market players in automobile carburetors and growing awareness about stringent emission regulations by governments across the globe.

Based on regions, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to the high population in countries such as China and India which can create new pathways for the global market in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The carburetor mixes air with fuel and the mixture to the engine where it ignites and causes movement through combustion.

Rapid growth in the adoption of motorcycle carburetors as it aids in controlling the engine speed of the vehicle can drive the global market.

In recent years, the motorcycles sale for personal transportation rapidly increased in emerging economies such as China and India and increasing consumer disposable income in the region can further drive the market growth.

and and increasing consumer disposable income in the region can further drive the market growth. Recently, carburetors are replaced by fuel injection technology in the aviation and automotive sector but carburetors are required in small engines such as lawnmowers, dirt motorcycles, and other machinery.

New technological advancements in internal combustion engines and their components can create new opportunities for the global market.

Electronic carburetors are replacing simple carburetors as they are similar to a simple carburetor, with an ECU controlling the final adjustment of the air-fuel ratio. These can regulate the air-fuel mixture ratio in the lean combustion area, which aids in reducing emissions and enhances fuel efficiency.

Electronic carburetors, such as the SU type, offer a feature for changing the idling speed to the needs of the engine through a solenoid valve that is controlled by an ECU.

Read 210 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Carburetor Market by Type (Diaphragm Carburetor and Float-Feed Carburetor), Application (Automotive (Motorcycle, 4-wheelers, and Others), Universal Gasoline Engines, and Others), Sales Channel (OEMs and

Aftermarket), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Diaphragm Carburetor

Float-Feed Carburetor

Application

Automotive

Universal Gasoline Engines

Others

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

