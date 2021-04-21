Global Building Automation System Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [218 pages] by Research Dive

Global building automation system market is predicted to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Hardware, commercial, and security and access control sub-segment are estimated to be the most profitable. North America is expected to dominate the market

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a report titled "Building Automation System Market by Component, Application, Offerings, and Regional Analysis: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

The Global Building Automation System Market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $142,257.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

North America regional market of building automation system accounted $24,009.1 million in 2019 and is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%. The main attributor behind this growth is the presence of the major industry players in various countries across the region.

Highlights of the Report

The report has divided the market into different segments based on component, application, offerings, and regional outlook.

The hardware sub-segment accounted for $36,119.9 million in 2019 and is further predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period. The main reason behind this growth is growing demand of hardware in automation system set up in smart buildings. Commercial sub-segment generated around $28,495.0 million in 2019 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% during the upcoming years. Rise in the use of building automation system for various security reasons in the commercial sector is predicted to enhance the market growth. The security and access control sub-segment was accounted for $14,813.0 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% in the estimated period. The major driving factor is that security and access control helps to control, manage, and access the security as well as the control panels and servers.

Dynamics of the Market

One of the major driving factors of the market include the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings among the urban population. Moreover, in a dynamic approach, the system helps the user to display accurate details of energy used with precision and the time consumed to perform the task. These are the main attributors behind the growth of the market.

The BAS technology is complex to operate which is predicted to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Implementation of the AI for complete automation during the construction of buildings is predicted to create many opportunities for the global building automation system market during the projected timeframe.

Top 10 Key players of the Building Automation System Market

The report includes the most significant players of the market which are

Schneider Electric SE Honeywell International Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Siemens AG General Electrical Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ABB Ltd. Johnson Controls International PLC Hubbell Inc. United Technologies Corporation

The report also reviews many other important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Building Automation Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market in a negative way as the nationwide lockdowns led to temporary stoppage of the construction activities. However, as the unlock procedures have started the construction activities have taken momentum and the demand for the building automation system have increased which predicts of a better market growth in upcoming years.

