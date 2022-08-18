Global Bone Glue Market to Surpass US$ 3,687.8 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bone glue market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,332.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bone Glue Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as distribution agreement, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Arthrex, Inc., a global invasive orthopedic technology company, announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive partnership to distribute and commercialize Celularity's biomaterial products for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. Under the terms of the partnership, Celularity will provide Arthrex with exclusive commercial distribution rights for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine and will continue to be responsible for product manufacturing and supply.

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as development of new technologies. For instance, in August 2020, LaunchPad Medical, Inc. announced that the company has rebranded its name, RevBio, the objective of developing its revolutionary Tetranite bone adhesive biomaterial platform. The company's musculoskeletal focus in developing products for both dental and orthopedic applications, where its patented biomaterial could significantly improve the standard of care for patients and offer a less invasive treatment option for doctors.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/242

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as development of new bone glue. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global bone glue market. For instance, in July 2019, the development of orthopedic Strontium (Sr)-dicalcium silicate bone cements with in situ Sr substitution and homogeneous Sr distribution was announced by the researchers from Hunan University of Science and Technology. For orthopedic applications, the osteogenesis potential of dicalcium silicate bone cement containing Sr was increased. Sr-C2S bone cements showed great potential in promoting osteogenesis in a preliminary study on the effects of Sr-C2S (Sr-incorporated dicalcium silicate) bone cements on proliferation.

Among product type, the synthetic bone glue segment is expected to account for a major revenue share by 2030 owing to increasing use of synthetic polymers. For instance, on 29 March 2022, MDPI, an open access publishing academic community, published a report on biodegradable and biocompatible adhesives for the effective stabilization, repair and regeneration of bone, which stated that polyurethane-based synthetic polymers have also been proposed as bone bio adhesives due to their high bonding strength and ability to achieve adhesion in a wet environment.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global bone glue market over the forecast period, owing to increasing rate of prevalence in the spinal cord injury. For instance, in 2020, National Spinal Cord Injury Stastical Center, published as report which estimated the annual incidence of spinal cord injury (SCI) is approximately 54 cases per one million people in the U.S., or about 17,810 new SCI cases each year. New SCI cases do not include those who die at of the incident that caused the SCI.

Key players operating in the global bone glue market include Cryolife, Luna Innovations Incorporated, Johnson and Johnson, Cohera Medical Inc, Tissuemed Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Chemence Medical Inc., LaunchPad Medical, and C.R. Bard Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/242

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bone Glue Market, By Product type:

Synthetic Bone Glue

Natural Bone Glue

Global Bone Glue Market, By Therapeutic Application:

Osteoporosis

Sports Injuries

Spinal Injuries

Traumatic Bone Fracture

Bone Tumor

Global Bone Glue Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Bone Glue Market, By Region

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/242

Find related trending report below:

Europe Gelatin and Bone Glue Market, By Product Type (Gelatin (Acidic Pretreatment, Alkali Pretreatment), Bone Glues (Synthetic Bone Glues, Natural Bone Glues)), By Application (Arthroplasty, Sports Injury, Spine Surgery, Trauma, Others), By End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights