Global Bitumen Emulsifier Market Estimated to Reach $184.4 Million by 2031 and Grow at 3.6% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [300-Pages] | Published by Research Dive

The global bitumen emulsifier market is anticipated to grow by 2031 due to growing road construction activities. The binder sub-segment is expected to grow substantially. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be highly lucrative

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Bitumen Emulsifier Market Size, by Surface Charge (Anionic, Cationic, and Non-ionic), Setting Time (Rapid Setting Emulsion, Medium Setting Emulsion, and Slow Setting Emulsion), and Application (Binder, Roofing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

According to the report, the global bitumen emulsifier market is expected to gather a revenue of $184.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the 2022-2031 timeframe.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing number of road construction activities across the globe is projected to be the primary growth driver of the bitumen emulsifier market in the forecast period. Additionally, increased urbanization leading to growing road construction activities is anticipated to push the market forward.

Opportunities: Increased governmental investments of various countries in road development and maintenance is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, surge in demand for bitumen emulsifiers from developing countries is predicted to augment the growth rate of the market in the forecast period.

Restraints: Negative environmental effects of bitumen emulsifiers may, however, hamper the growth trajectory of the bitumen emulsifier market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc in the world. The lockdowns put in place to curb the virus affected various industries and their production cycles. The bitumen emulsifier market, too, faced a negative impact of the market. The lockdowns ordered by various governments led to stoppage of road construction activities in almost all countries. This brought down the demand for bitumen emulsifiers which led to decline in the growth rate of the market during the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the bitumen emulsifier market into a few segments based on surface charge, setting time, application, and regional analysis.

By surface charge, the cationic sub-segment of the bitumen emulsifier market is estimated to have a dominating market share by 2031. The rising use of cationic bitumen emulsifier in several road and building construction and maintenance activities is expected to be the main reason behind the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.





By setting time, the rapid setting sub-segment is expected to have a stunning growth rate by 2031. The extensive use of rapid bitumen emulsion for tacking coat applications is expected to translate in the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.





By application, the binder sub-segment of the bitumen emulsifier market is estimated to have a huge market share by 2031. The growing use of bituminous binder along with a dispersing aqueous phase is projected to augment the growth rate of the market.





By regional analysis, the bitumen emulsifier market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to flourish rapidly in the forecast period. The ever-expanding road construction sector in countries like China and India is expected to be the leading factor behind the growth of the market in this region.

Significant Market Players

Some prominent market players of the bitumen emulsifier market are

Indian Oil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Marathon Oil Company

British Petroleum

Total S.A.

China Petrochemical Corporation

Chevron Texaco Corporatio

Nynas AB

Opal Paints Products Pvt. Ltd.

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

These players are developing various business strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to gain a commanding position in the market.

For example, in July 2020, Indian Oil Corporation, a state-run petroleum refineries company in India, announced that it was establishing a joint venture in partnership with Total, a French petroleum company. This joint venture is aimed at manufacturing and marketing high-quality bitumen derivatives and similar specialty products for road construction activities. This joint venture is expected to boost the market share of both the partnering companies.

The report also sums up various crucial facets including SWOT analysis, product portfolio, financial performance of the key market players, and the latest strategic developments.

