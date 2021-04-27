Global Biosolids Market Garners Attention as Sewage Wastewater Serves a Larger Purpose in Agricultural Activities, Finds Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosolids market has garnered tremendous interest in recent times as the world looks at wastewater differently amidst growing water scarcity. According to Fairfield Market Research, the global biosolids market is estimated to be worth US$1.9 Bn by the end of 2025 as compared to US$1.4 Bn in 2018. The market is poised to register a CAGR of 4.7% between the forecast years of 2021 and 2025 as players invest in harnessing the true potential of wastewater for commercial and non-commercial purposes.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-biosolids-market/

Higher Benefits of Biosolids to Agriculture over Chemical Fertilizers Creates Demand

The growing efforts to turn sewage wastewater into a beneficial resource has given the global biosolids market nonstop momentum. Biosolids are derived from sewage sludge and as organic materials, high on nutrients, they are ideal for several domestic and industrial uses. Excellent use of biosolids can be seen in agriculture and gardening as these are substitutes for chemical fertilizers. Rich in minerals and nutrients, the demand for biosolids will be strongly felt in agricultural activities as crop fertilizers.

A pressing need to maximise yield from reducing arable lands is expected to shift focus towards the use of biosolids in agricultural activities. Biosolids contain phosphorus, which is extremely beneficial for the soil. Further, its organic content prevents surface runoff, reducing erosion, improving the water and nutrient holding capacity of the soil. All of these factors are expected to boost the use of biosolids in the agricultural sector over the forecast period.

National Need for Circular Economies Boosts Global Biosolids Market in Europe and Americas

The global biosolids market stands to benefit from extensive government support. For instance, the European Union (EU) and the U.S. Government have imposed stringent laws in place for landfill incineration. Developed nations are thus likely to find tremendous government support in using biosolids in land application. Biosolids are best known for greenhouse gas benefits, carbon recycling, and capturing CO2. Thus, adopting biosolids for agricultural purposes is the best way of building circular economies as sewage waste cannot ever be eliminated.

Class A and Class A (EQ) Biosolids Set Leadership Goals

Biosolids can be segmented into Class A, Class B, and Class A (EQ). Fairfield Market Research states that Class A and Class A (EQ) segments are expected to dominate the global market in the coming years. Class A biosolids are used in multiple places as they are pathogen-free and thus have less malodour. The demand for Class A is expected to see a rise as they meet the standards set by the U.S. EPA. Analysts anticipate that Class A and Class A (EQ) will collectively hold a share of 50% in the global biosolids market by the end of 2025.

In terms of application, the agriculture segment held a lion's share in the global market for biosolids of about 60% in 2018. The report indicates that the trend will continue in the coming years as food security issues witness complications with a pandemic, urbanization, and climate change. Its high nutritional value will make it an ideal choice for fertilizing the soil in the coming decades. Some of the other application areas of biosolids are land reclamation, forestry and landscaping, heat generation, and construction materials.

Have Query? Ask Experts: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Some of the key players operating the global biosolids market are Cleanaway, Veolia, Thames Water, and SUEZ. Companies are expected to partner with fertilizer companies to stay ahead of the competition and to develop new application methods.

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA 1 (844) 3829746 (Toll-free)

Email: mail@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3voYIm9

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419764/Fairfield_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fairfield Market Research