GLOBAL BAG BRAND KIPLING, COLLABORATE WITH EMILY IN PARIS FOR LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bag brand Kipling is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the hit show, Emily in Paris. Inspired by the dialled-up styling and peppy energy of the show's lead character Emily Cooper, the Emily in Paris X Kipling collaboration is a collection of the brand's iconic cross bodies and mini bags reimagined in the jovial, standout and Instagram-ready style of Emily Cooper.

Kipling x Emily In Paris

The collection features Kipling bags in glossy and furry styles, with shiny foil finishes applied to the brand's recognisable Riri and Milda cross body styles, the Bina shoulder bag, as well as the new heart shaped Jozi – all in a bold new lilac colourway.

Across the range handles are made using a patterned webbing that matches the lilac main body, while the chain-handled Jozi also features enamel charms of the Eiffel Tower, a bottle of champagne, the Kipling logo, a stylised Très Bien and – of course – the classic Kipling monkey charm in candy pink.

The Aminda, Bina, Milda and Riri bags each feature a limited-edition scarf that references Emily in Paris and Kipling, along with the brand's iconic monkey charm and a selection of Parisian motifs that instantly evoke Emily's life in Paris. Decorated with images of hearts, bubbles, vintage cameras, and morning coffee along with nods to Emily's love life.

The Emily in Paris X Kipling collaboration is available globally through Kipling stores, key retailers and online via kipling.com. Prices start at 54 GBP.

ABOUT KIPLING

Founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, Kipling crafts lightweight handbags, totes, backpacks, luggage and accessories combining quality, function and style. Kipling established itself as a global handbag brand by embodying a carefree spirit committed to lightening its step on the planet by reimagining designs, rethinking materials, repurposing energy, and reconnecting to people and the planet. Through its signature crinkled nylon and the iconic monkey keychain, Kipling delivers a practical, durable and versatile accessory in expressive colours and patterns all over the globe, so you can Live Light. www.kipling.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288666/Kipling_x_Emily.jpg