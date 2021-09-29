Global Aviation Satcom Market to Take Off as Airlines Offer Better Passenger Experience, Says Frost & Sullivan

From a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will generate the highest revenue for the market over the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to China and India, where the demand for domestic travel is high. Similarly, North America will be the second-biggest revenue contributor because most full-service carriers in the US provide premium services. In Europe and the Middle East, most of the demand is from the international market; the demand for Satcom is for long-haul flights.

"The cockpit segment will lead the overall market as it will be driven by the automation of data collection to monitor aircraft health in real time," said Waseem Ahmed Khan, Industry Analyst, Aerospace & Defense Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "In addition, airlines' move to provide the latest digital services to enhance their passengers' experience will inflate the demand for both segments—cabin Satcom and IFEC."

Khan added, "A majority of the airlines are also focused on extracting tangible benefits from a digital transformation program that can include creating new ancillary revenue streams and improving maintenance operations and aircraft turnaround time. Dedicated digital transformation or change management teams are being set up internally by airlines to oversee the execution of their digital transformation strategy."

To tap into the growth prospects created by the digitalization of airlines, Satcom market participants should:

Offer hardware solutions suitable for low earth orbit (LEO) capacities: Satellite operators must develop smaller and cheaper hardware for the Satcom service portfolio by partnering with multiple hardware developers.

Satellite operators must develop smaller and cheaper hardware for the Satcom service portfolio by partnering with multiple hardware developers. Launch new satellites to provide seamless connectivity : Vendors need to determine which satellite mission can be launched from their end to offer seamless global connectivity to airlines.

: Vendors need to determine which satellite mission can be launched from their end to offer seamless global connectivity to airlines. Partner with LEO satellite operators to provide low-cost capacity to airlines : Geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) satellite operators should partner with LEO satellite operators to offer cheaper services and enhance existing capabilities.

: Geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) satellite operators should partner with LEO satellite operators to offer cheaper services and enhance existing capabilities. Enhance the passenger experience by providing live content: Satellite operators should partner with live TV channel providers to stream their content onboard the aircraft.

