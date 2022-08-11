Global Asphalt Mixing Plants Market to total US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032; Road Construction to be Key Application Area - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rising demand for portable & drum type asphalt mixing plants drives the market growth. the North American region is the second-largest region, accounting for nearly 36% share of the Global Asphalt Mixing Plants market. As of 2022, the Asphalt Mixing Plants market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 Billion.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global asphalt mixing plants market is anticipated to garner US$ 8.5 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. The market is estimated at US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021 and US$ 6.66 Billion in 2022. The increasing road construction activities coupled with growing infrastructural development in countries are likely to propel industry growth.

Increasing asphalt production across the globe is a prime factor that will drive market demand. Countries, including India, Vietnam, and the Philippines, will be investing heavily in road construction & improvements in the coming decades to enhance their ranking.

Over the past few years, tremendous growth in urban centers was witnessed as people moved from the countryside to cities to live and work. Increased disposable incomes will drive up private vehicle ownership, placing greater demands on roads and eventually augmenting road construction projects, particularly in China and India. Portable product type to gain the majority share owing to the increasing necessity for cost-effective and easily transportable construction equipment.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15396

Key Takeaways:

By Product type, the portable product segment of the Asphalt Mixing Plants segment expanded at a ~2% CAGR

CAGR Based on Application, the road construction segment of Asphalt Mixing Plants is estimated to record an ~2% CAGR

CAGR APAC region is likely to account for the majority share of nearly 2.3% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Europe region is estimated to gain significant traction in the market for Asphalt Mixing Plants, Germany is likely to hold the majority share.

"Constructers have been investing a lot of time and money in fostering new asphalt plant solutions to cater to important industry requirements, thus in turn, to fuel the market growth of asphalt mixing plants".

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Asphalt Mixing Plants market include Speco Limited, Nikko Co. Ltd., Ammann Group Holding AG, GP Gunter Papenburg AG, Lintec & Linnhoff Germany GmbH., among others. Recent key developments among players are:

In Aug 2022 , Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD (the Company), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, announced the acquisition of Southern Asphalt, Inc., headquartered in Conway, South Carolina . As a result of the acquisition, the Company added two hot-mix asphalt plants and more than 200 employees in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina metro area.

, Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD (the Company), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, announced the acquisition of Southern Asphalt, Inc., headquartered in . As a result of the acquisition, the Company added two hot-mix asphalt plants and more than 200 employees in the metro area. In Aug 2021 , Berkshire Engineering Supplies (BES) and R&G Cooper (RGC) joined forces to create Bulldog Plant & Equipment Ltd, which is said to be the only business of its kind in Britain and is set to become the number one provider of large-scale production plants in the construction materials, engineering, and energy sectors.

, Berkshire Engineering Supplies (BES) and R&G Cooper (RGC) joined forces to create Bulldog Plant & Equipment Ltd, which is said to be the only business of its kind in and is set to become the number one provider of large-scale production plants in the construction materials, engineering, and energy sectors. In March 2022 , Astec Industries agreed to acquire MINDS Automation Group (MINDS). The firm is a leader in plant automation control systems and cloud-based data management in the asphalt industry.

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15396

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Asphalt Mixing Plants market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Asphalt Mixing Plants Market by Process (Batch, Continuous) by Product (Portable, Stationary) by Application (Road Construction, Others) by Capacity (Below 50T/H, 50-150T/H, 151-300T/H, Above 300T/H) & Region (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

Global asphalt mixing plant market is highly consolidated and competitive in nature. Ammam Goup is the market leader with around 17% market share followed by FAYAT Group & Astec Industries Inc. which account for around 15% & 11% market shares respectively.

About the Industrial Goods & Automotive Division at Future Market Insights

The Industrial goods and Automotive team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 40+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15396

Key Segments Covered In The Asphalt Mixing Plants Industry Analysis

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market by Process:

Asphalt Mixing in Batches

Continuous Asphalt Mixing

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market by Product:

Portable Asphalt Mixing Plants

Stationary Asphalt Mixing Plants

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market by Application:

Asphalt Mixing Plants for Road Construction

Others

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market by Capacity:

Below 50T/H Asphalt Mixing Plants

50-150T/H Asphalt Mixing Plants

151-300T/H Asphalt Mixing Plants

Above 300T/H Asphalt Mixing Plants

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15396

Analyst's Viewpoint

The global asphalt mixing plant market is projected to grow positively during the forecast period. However, the market will be stagnant for next couple of years due to global impact of COVID-19 outbreak. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development functions to launch new products which will yield positive returns in the second half of the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Findings

1.1.1. Overall Asphalt Mixing Plants Market

1.1.2. Segment Overview

1.1.3. Regional Overview

1.1.4. Competitor's Focus

1.1.5. Consumer's Perception

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Market Characteristics and Attributes

2. Market Overview

2.1. Introduction and Definition

2.2. Research Scope

3. Market Background

3.1. Country wise Market Attractiveness Index

3.2. Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Scenario-based Forecast

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. List of Manufacturers

3.3.2. List of Online Retailers

3.3.3. List of End-Use Industries

3.4. Investment Feasibility Assessment

3.4.1. Investment Feasibility for Asphalt Mixing Plants Market

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Industrial Automation Domain Related Research Reports:

Asphalt Pavers Market Size : Global asphalt pavers demand is forecast to surpass a valuation of nearly US$ 2 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a 5% CAGR over the assessment period.

Trencher Attachments Market Trends : The global trencher attachments market stood at around US$ 402.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Thermal Cleaning System Market Outlook : In 2022, the global thermal cleaning system market was anticipated to be valued at US$ 214 Million. According to the report published by Future Market Insights, the market is projected to reach nearly US$ 282.5 Million by 2032

Temporary Storage Buildings Market Growth : The global temporary storage buildings market is estimated to be around US$ 1536.9 Mn in 2022, sales of temporary storage buildings are estimated to grow at 6.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 and reach US$ 2831.3 Mn by 2032.

Temporary Fencing Panels Market Forecast : The global temporary fencing market size was at US$ 3294.6 Million in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow and reach US$ 4676.9 Million by 2032 while growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asphalt-mixing-plants-market

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights