Global Animal Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 11,156.3 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Markets

SEATTLE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global animal vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,119.7 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Animal Vaccines Market:

Key trends in the market include rising funds for research, increasing product launches, and inorganic activities such as collaborations and agreements by market players.

The rising number of research grants to launch various anti-cancer therapies for veterinary cancer treatment is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the global animal vaccines market in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Animal Cancer Foundation (ACF) received US$ 1 million grant from the Blue Buffalo Foundation to support comparative oncology research to study similarities between naturally occurring cancers in people and pets, and find effective treatment in both pets and humans.

The increasing product launches by market players is expected to aid in the growth of the global animal vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, launched two new Marek's disease vaccines for poultry: PREVEXXION RN and PREVEXXION RN+HVT+IBD in the EU (European Union) countries and the U.K. Moreover, PREVEXXION RN vaccines are available in three doses i.e. 1000, 2000, and 4000.

Key players in the market are focused on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., acquired Quantified Ag, an animal health management company that offers analytic systems which monitors cattle body temperature and movement for early detection of diseases in cattle.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing product launches by market players is expected to drive growth of the global animal vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., launched NOBIVAC Myxo-RHD PLUS vaccine to reduce mortality and clinical signs of the three most common viral diseases in rabbits: myxomatosis and rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) caused by both classic (RHDV1) and variant (RHDV2) strains.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the largest share in the global animal vaccines market over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of bacterial pathogens which cause veterinary diseases. For instance, according to the data published by the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation in April 2019, the incidence of bacterial pathogens such as Brachyspira spp., Mycoplasma synoviae, Campylobacter spp., Mycoplasma gallisepticum, and Salmonella spp. was detected to be 37%, 36%, 35%, 23%, and 3% in tested poultry flocks in Ontario, Canada.

Key players operating in the global animal vaccines market include Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ceva, HIPRA, Romvac Company Sa, Biovac, Vaxxinova International BV, and Biogénesis Bagó.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Product Type:

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Application:

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Poultry

Aquaculture

Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Research Institutes

Others

Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

