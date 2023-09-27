Global Anaesthesia Machines Market poised to expand at an 8.6% CAGR through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global anaesthesia machines market is thriving due to increased surgical procedures worldwide. These machines are essential for precise anaesthetic administration, with ongoing innovations enhancing patient safety and surgical efficiency through integrated monitoring and automated systems. Market players are actively innovating and forming strategic partnerships to meet evolving healthcare needs.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaesthesia machines market is projected to reach US$ 11.73 billion in 2023 and US$ 27 billion by 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 8.6%. Geopolitics, trade policy, and anaesthesia machine reserves can influence the supply and availability of anesthesia machines. As healthcare infrastructure expands in emerging markets, anesthesia machines are in demand, not only in developed countries.

Anesthesiologists can guide primary health care providers in remote areas through anesthesia machines and telemedicine platforms. As a result, the market can be expanded significantly. Anesthesia solutions tailored to specific needs are in demand by healthcare providers. Depending on the healthcare facility, manufacturers can offer customized options.

Anesthesia machines must be reliable and long-lasting for healthcare providers to provide safe patient care. Manufacturers can stay competitive and meet evolving healthcare demands by investing in research and development to develop cost-effective anesthesia solutions.

The need for portable anesthesia equipment arises from patients who prefer minimally invasive procedures or surgeries. Some healthcare settings may benefit from anesthesia machines, particularly when considering maintenance and space requirements.

Developing new products and expanding markets can be done by collaborating with research organizations, healthcare institutions, and technology companies. Changes in healthcare regulations and standards can impact the design and features of anesthesia machines. Keeping up with these regulations is essential for manufacturers to remain competitive.

Key Takeaways from the Anaesthesia Machine Market Study

Anaesthesia machine demand in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2033.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2033. From 2023 until 2033, the market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion .

is estimated to reach . The portable anaesthesia machines segment is expected to grow at a rate of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Between 2023 and 2033, China is predicted to expand by 3.7%.

is predicted to expand by 3.7%. Anaesthesia machines in India are expected to see a growth rate of 4% until 2033.

Report Coverage:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.73 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 27 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 8.6 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered Modality

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled DRE Medical

Maquet Getinge Group

GE Healthcare

Penlon, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG

Mindray Medical International Limited

Spaceelabs Healthcare

Philips Healthcare Narang Medical Limited

Heyer Medical AG

Beijing Yi Shiheng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Aeonmed Co.Ltd.

Infinium Medical Inc.

Supera anaesthesia Innovations

Dameca A/S

"Growing hospital infrastructure and the need for highly equipped devices will likely increase the demand for anaesthesia machines. A rising number of chronic diseases and surgeries will drive the market," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Global demand for anaesthesia machines has increased dramatically. A more cost-effective and expanded service offering will enable the company to compete in increasingly competitive markets.

Market Developments Include

In August 2023 , Mindray, a global leader in medical devices, launched new upgrades to the A7 and A5 anaesthesia systems as part of its A-Series Anaesthesia series. These enhancements during the forecast period make anaesthesiologists more efficient and precise in delivering anaesthesia, improving patient safety.

, Mindray, a global leader in medical devices, launched new upgrades to the A7 and A5 anaesthesia systems as part of its A-Series Anaesthesia series. These enhancements during the forecast period make anaesthesiologists more efficient and precise in delivering anaesthesia, improving patient safety. In September 2023 , Mulago Hospital purchased a new capnography device to enhance the department's medical services. Patients' monitoring will be revolutionized with the introduction of Smile Train Life Box capnography. Every breath is closely monitored to ensure that the tube is positioned correctly. In addition to providing real-time oxygen and carbon dioxide measurements, the capnograph offers real-time patient oxygenation and deoxygenation information.

