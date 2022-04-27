Global Amphibious Excavator Market Size Worth $15.11 Billion by 2028 at 10.8% CAGR - Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

27 Apr, 2022, 13:30 BST
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global amphibious excavator market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). TSBC Engineering Sdn. Bhd, MBI, EIK Engineering, Ultratrex, Marsh Equipment, Sany Company, and L&T Construction & Mining Machinery are some of the key vendors of amphibious excavator across the world. These players are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the amphibious excavator market study.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Amphibious Excavator Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Amphibious Excavator Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.8% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Amphibious Excavator Market was valued approximately USD 6.01 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 15.11 Billion by 2028.
- Japan, China, and India will proliferate size of amphibious excavators market in Asia Pacific region.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Amphibious Excavators Market for Construction, Mining, and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020" into their research database.
Amphibious Excavator Market: Overview
An excavator is heavy construction equipment utilized in myriad operations including construction, digging, and material handling. Amphibious excavator can be utilized on both water and land. It is also referred as swamp excavator. Additionally, the equipment has ability of performing dredging in wet lands, swamps, shallow water, and marshes while afloat. Moreover, the product comprises of large number of hydraulic motors.
Industry Dynamics:
Amphibious Excavator Market: Growth Dynamics
- Rise in industrial activities in region will prompt expansion of amphibious excavators market.
Surge in dredging activities in shallow water bodies globally will propel product sales in coming years. Rise in sea trade and construction of sea ports along with refurbishment of old sea ports will augment market growth. Reportedly, need for cleaning water reservoirs and improving water flow has led governments across globe carry out dredging activities and this has produced huge demand for amphibious excavators. A prominent rise in water-borne trading activities in shallow waters will enhance need of dredging, thereby driving market trends. Furthermore, thriving construction sector has contributed prominently towards amphibious excavators market share.
Furthermore, rise in need of heavy equipment for removing silty clay, swamp lands, and clearing silted trenches will pave a way for expansion of amphibious excavators market. Increase in residential and commercial construction activities in countries such as India and China of Asia Pacific zone will chart a profitable roadmap for amphibious excavators market. Rise in industrial activities in region will prompt expansion of amphibious excavators market.
List of Key Players of Amphibious Excavator Market:
- Ultratrex Machinery SDN. BHD.
- Marsh Buggies Inc.
- Wi
- Doosan Infracore's Construction Equipment
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.Ltd.
- Wetland Equipment Company
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Sany Heavy Industry Co.Ltd.
- Waterking BV
- TSBC Engineering SDN BHD
- EIK Engineering Sdn Bhd.
Report Scope:
Regional Dominance:
- Asia Pacific To Make Notable Contributions Towards Regional Market Share In 2022-2028
Rising demand for amphibious excavators in construction activities in countries such as Japan, China, and India will proliferate size of amphibious excavators market in Asia Pacific region. Apart from this, presence of key manufacturers in sub-continent will pave a way for massive growth in APAC over forecasting timeline.
Global Amphibious Excavator Market is segmented as follows:
Amphibious Excavator Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Construction
- Mining
- Others
Amphibious Excavator Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
