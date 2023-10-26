Global Amino Acids Market Set to Hit USD 51.35 Bn by 2030, Growing at 8.61% CAGR, Fueled by Consumer Shift Toward Healthier Food Options, Kings Research Reports

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent report released by Kings Research, the global Amino Acids Market size is expected to grow from USD 26.95 billion in 2022 to USD 51.35 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.61% through the forecast period of 2023-2030. Consumer demand for nutrient-rich meals fortified with essential amino acids has increased significantly as a result of growing health awareness among consumers. This trend has spurred the food and beverage industry to introduce new products that meet consumer preferences, hence boosting sales.

Amino acids are essential organic compounds comprised of an amino group (-NH2), a variable side chain, and a carboxyl group (-COOH). These 20 different types of amino acids serve as the fundamental constituents of proteins, essential for all living organisms. Beyond protein synthesis, amino acids find widespread application across industries. In animal feed, they function as bioactive supplements, providing various health advantages to animals. Amino acids play crucial roles in pet food and veterinary supplements, improving digestion, and boosting immunity. Additionally, they are used as eco-friendly fertilizers in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/amino-acids-market-90

Report Overview:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 26.95 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 51.35 Billion CAGR 8.61 % No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Product, By Raw Materials, By Application Drivers Growing Use of L-Glutamate Across Diverse Industries to Support Market Growth Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Raw Materials to Augment Amino Acids Market Progress Opportunity Surging Emphasis on Sports Activities to Drive Amino Acids Market Expansion

Trending Now: Corteva and Bunge Partner to Pioneer Amino Acid-Enriched Soybeans

Corteva and Bunge aim to enhance soybean meal nutrition for animal feed, benefiting poultry, swine, and aqua feed. They collaborated in March 2023 seeking to develop soybean varieties that offer new value for farmers and reduce synthetic additives in feed, cutting costs and carbon footprint. By increasing methionine and lysine levels, soybean meal becomes an even better feed ingredient.

Corteva's expertise in germplasm and gene editing, combined with Bunge's processing capabilities, will produce high-value meals and oil. Early trials show promising results in elevating protein and amino acid levels in soybeans. The next step is introducing these enriched varieties to the market by the end of the decade.

Inquire Before Buying This Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/amino-acids-market-90

The global Amino Acids Market is segmented as:

By Product

L-Glutamate

Lysine

Methionine

Others

Growing Use of L-Glutamate Across Diverse Industries to Support Market Growth

On the basis of product, the L-glutamate segment is expected to dominate the global amino acids market in the upcoming years, accruing a valuation of USD 26.62 billion by 2030. Due to its flavor-enhancing qualities, L-glutamate, a non-essential amino acid, is frequently employed in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. L-glutamate is a great source of umami flavor and is frequently added to a variety of processed foods, including soups, snacks, and seasonings, to enhance their flavor.

Moreover, due to its involvement in protein synthesis and neurotransmitter regulation, L-glutamate finds application in producing nutritional supplements, energy drinks, and pharmaceuticals. L-glutamate is a crucial component in the healthcare sector as it has also demonstrated promising results in the treatment of a number of diseases, including sickle cell disease and neuropathic pain.

By Raw Materials

Plant-Based

Animal Based

Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Raw Materials to Augment Amino Acids Market Progress

In terms of raw material, the plant-based segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue of USD 44.89 billion by 2030. One of the major factors driving their widespread use is their capacity to provide a full amino acid profile that includes all nine essential amino acids necessary for the best possible nutrition for humans.

Additionally, plant-based amino acids don't include hormones, antibiotics, or allergies, making them a safer and better alternative to animal-based proteins. Moreover, plant-based sources are more environmentally friendly and sustainable than animal-based ones, which makes them compatible with the burgeoning sustainability trend.

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/amino-acids-market-90

Surging Emphasis on Sports Activities to Drive Amino Acids Market Expansion

With its soaring adoption by athletes and people who are physically active, the sports nutrition market has expanded significantly in recent years. This is due to the growing emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle, the rise in sports activities, and the increasing popularity of health clubs and gym memberships. Since they provide so many advantages for athletes, amino acids have grown to be a crucial component of the sports nutrition category.

Asia Pacific to Lead Amino Acids Market Due to Surging Demand for Healthy Food Products

Asia-Pacific is likely to be the largest market for amino acids in the forthcoming years, accounting for a valuation of USD 28.94 billion by 2030. The regional market growth can be mainly attributed to the increasing income and purchasing power of consumers. Additionally, the rising demand for nutritional and healthy food products offers a significant opportunity for growth and diversification in the domestic food sector.

Mounting demand for high-quality processed food in economically developing nations, such as India, is a major factor propelling the use of amino acids in the food industry. In India, for instance, the rising need for protein supplements and sports nutrition products is anticipated to fuel the growth of dietary supplements based on amino acids.

Purchase this Premium Research Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/90

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the global amino acids market are prioritizing product innovation for a competitive advantage. For instance, in January 2022, Bayer AG introduced Ambition, the inaugural amino acids biostimulant in China. This product enhances photosynthesis and fosters plant growth. Ambition is designed to boost crop yield by reinforcing plant defenses and improving nutrient efficiency.

Some of the key businesses in the global amino acids market include:

Ajinomoto Inc.

Asiamerica Group

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Kingchem Life Science LLC

Merck KGaA

Nagase America LLC

AMINO GmbH

FUFENG GROUP

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.

Browse the Complete Report Here: https://www.kingsresearch.com/amino-acids-market-90

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of the Global Amino Acids Market

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

Chapter 4 Global Amino Acids Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Amino Acids Market, By Product

Chapter 7 Global Amino Acids Market, By Raw Material

Chapter 8 Global Amino Acids Market, By Application

Chapter 9 Global Amino Acids Market, By Geography

Chapter 10 North America

Chapter 11 Europe

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific

Chapter 13 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 14 Latin America

Chapter 15 Global Amino Acids Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.kingsresearch.com/toc/amino-acids-market-90

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research

Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189

E-mail: business@kingsresearch.com

Website: https://www.kingsresearch.com

Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE Kings Research