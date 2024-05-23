Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The significant growth in the ambulatory surgical centers market can be credited to several factors highlighting the rising need for multispecialty outpatient surgical facilities. A primary driver behind this upward trend is the growing favoritism towards outpatient surgical centers over traditional hospitals. The inherent benefit of reduced costs associated with outpatient centers compared to hospitals has become a crucial factor impacting patient decisions. This affordability, along with favorable reimbursement conditions, is anticipated to greatly impact the expanding ambulatory surgical centers market.

DelveInsight's Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading ambulatory surgical centers companies' market shares, challenges, ambulatory surgical centers market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market ambulatory surgical centers companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period. Notable ambulatory surgical centers companies such as AMSURG, Surgical Care Affiliates, HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Surgery Partners, Cerner Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, Hunterdon Healthcare, Surg Center Gilbert, Beaumont Health, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Center for Health Ambulatory Surgery Centers, TeamHealth, Pediatrix Medical Group, Quoram Health Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the ambulatory surgical centers market.

and several others, are currently operating in the ambulatory surgical centers market. In January 2021 , T.H. Medical announced the plans to acquire up to about 25 to 40 ambulatory surgical centers. The company plans to spend an estimated USD 150 million on the acquisition of these surgery centers.

announced the plans to acquire up to about 25 to 40 ambulatory surgical centers. The company plans to spend an estimated on the acquisition of these surgery centers. In January 2018 , Medical Facilities Corporation announced an agreement with NueHealth LLC to form a joint venture and acquire seven ambulatory surgical centers from Meridian Surgical Partners of Brentwood.

the latest highlights related to the ambulatory surgical centers market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Overview

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) represent a pivotal evolution in healthcare delivery, providing specialized surgical procedures in an outpatient setting. These centers are designed to offer patients a more convenient, cost-effective, and efficient alternative to traditional hospital-based surgeries. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by skilled medical professionals, ASCs cater to a wide range of surgical needs, spanning from minor procedures to more complex interventions. Their streamlined operations often translate to shorter wait times, reduced overheads, and a focused approach to patient care, fostering a personalized experience that prioritizes both comfort and safety.

With their emphasis on same-day procedures and swift recovery, Ambulatory Surgical Centers have significantly transformed the landscape of healthcare. Their ability to perform surgeries outside of the hospital environment not only alleviates strain on inpatient facilities but also minimizes the risks associated with prolonged hospital stays, such as infections and patient discomfort. Furthermore, ASCs play a crucial role in enhancing accessibility to surgical care, particularly for individuals requiring elective surgeries or routine procedures. By combining efficiency with excellence in medical care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers continue to emerge as indispensable pillars of modern healthcare delivery, shaping a paradigm where convenience and quality converge for the benefit of patients and healthcare providers alike.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Insights

In the realm of global ambulatory surgical centers, North America maintained its leading position in 2023 and is forecasted to do so from 2024 to 2030. Several factors contribute to this expected dominance, including the increasing preference for ambulatory surgical centers among physicians and patients in the region.

The growing demand for these centers is fueled by factors like a rising number of patients with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and urological conditions. Additionally, the increasing elderly population in North America, who are more prone to cardiovascular, neurological, and urological disorders, is another significant factor driving the need for ambulatory surgical centers. As per the U.S. Census Bureau in 2021, there were over 54 million adults aged 65 and older in the United States, with projections indicating a rise to 85.7 million by 2050.

Furthermore, the region benefits from a growing awareness of minimally invasive surgical procedures and favorable reimbursement policies for ambulatory surgical centers. The rising demand for advanced imaging systems within these centers also contributes to market growth. Notably, governmental initiatives, along with significant investments from various organizations and key industry players, aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure in North America, are expected to significantly boost the market growth of ambulatory surgical centers.

Therefore, the combination of these factors creates a favorable growth environment for North America in the ambulatory surgical centers market. The region stands as a pivotal player in advancing healthcare solutions, driven by the collaborative efforts of stakeholders to address the evolving needs of the population and enhance overall health outcomes.

North America is leading the market growth in the ambulatory surgical centers market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Dynamics

The ambulatory surgical centers market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by several key dynamics. One prominent factor is the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions, coupled with advancements in medical technology. Ambulatory surgical centers offer a convenient and efficient alternative to traditional hospital-based surgery, providing patients with high-quality care in a more comfortable setting. This shift towards outpatient procedures has been further accelerated by changes in reimbursement policies, which incentivize healthcare providers to perform surgeries in ambulatory surgical centers rather than hospitals.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population have contributed to the expansion of the ambulatory surgical centers market. As the demand for surgical procedures continues to grow, ambulatory surgical centers play a vital role in meeting this demand by offering specialized services and shorter wait times. Additionally, ambulatory surgical centers such as minimally invasive techniques have enabled a wider range of procedures to be performed in ambulatory surgical centers, further driving ambulatory surgical centers' market growth.

However, the ambulatory surgical centers market also faces challenges such as regulatory compliance, reimbursement issues, and competition from other healthcare providers. Regulatory requirements vary across regions, and ambulatory surgical centers must adhere to strict standards to ensure patient safety and quality of care. Furthermore, reimbursement policies can impact the financial viability of ambulatory surgical centers, and changes in reimbursement rates or regulations can have significant implications for their operations. Despite these challenges, the ambulatory surgical centers market is expected to continue expanding as healthcare delivery models evolve, and ambulatory surgical centers play an increasingly important role in delivering efficient and accessible surgical care.

ambulatory surgical centers market dynamics

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market CAGR ~6% Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size by 2030 USD 820.57 Million Key Ambulatory Surgical Centers Companies AMSURG, Surgical Care Affiliates, HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Surgery Partners, Cerner Corporation, United Surgical Partners International, Hunterdon Healthcare, Surg Center Gilbert, Beaumont Health, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Center for Health Ambulatory Surgery Centers, TeamHealth, Pediatrix Medical Group, Quoram Health Corporation, among others

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Assessment

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Type: Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Single-Specialty Centers And Multi-Specialty Centers), and Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Single-Specialty Centers and Multi-Specialty Centers)

Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Single-Specialty Centers And Multi-Specialty Centers), and Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Single-Specialty Centers and Multi-Specialty Centers)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Application: Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pain/Neurology, Urology, Dermatology

Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pain/Neurology, Urology, Dermatology

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

MedTech key players in the ambulatory surgical centers market

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

the ambulatory surgical centers market by 2030

