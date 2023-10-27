Global Allergen Blocker Market is Projected to Reach Around USD 214.5 Million By the End of 2030 with a Growing CAGR of 3.64% | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading provider of market research, has released an insightful report on the Global Allergen Blocker Market. This in-depth research provides a thorough examination of market segments and sub-segments on both the global and regional scales. The report also assesses the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the allergen blocker market over the short and long term, delivering a comprehensive analysis of trends, forecasts, and monetary values. The global allergen blocker market was valued at USD 153.61 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 214.5 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 3.64% over the forecast period.

The report highlights that allergen blockers are products designed to mitigate or prevent allergy symptoms by blocking or neutralizing environmental allergens such as mold spores, dust mites, pet dander, and pollen. These devices employ various technologies, including filters, to purify indoor air, thereby enhancing indoor air quality and promoting better health. For example, air purifiers commonly utilize High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters to capture tiny particles like pollen, dust, and pet dander. Moreover, specialized mattress and pillow covers made from tightly woven materials serve as barriers to prevent the passage of allergens. In recent years, the market for allergy-blocking products has experienced consistent growth, driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of allergies. The scope of the allergen-blocking market is expansive and encompasses a variety of products, technologies, and services aimed at mitigating or preventing allergic reactions caused by environmental allergens.

Prevalence of Allergies and Health Consciousness Drive Market Growth

The report emphasizes that the allergen blocker market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies, which escalates the demand for products aimed at alleviating allergy symptoms. This growing demand positions allergen-blocking products as a valuable resource for individuals suffering from allergies. Furthermore, a rise in health consciousness fuels market growth. Health-conscious individuals recognize that minimizing allergen exposure is crucial to preventing allergic reactions and related health issues. These health-conscious individuals are not only willing but also inclined to invest in allergen-blocking products, leading to improved sleep quality, productivity, and overall well-being.

However, variations in the quality of allergen-blocking products may impact their effectiveness, posing some challenges to market growth. Nonetheless, ongoing technological advancements in the production of advanced allergen blockers offer promising opportunities for market expansion in the future.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges Rapidly

The report predicts that North America is expected to hold the most prominent market share in the upcoming forecast period. In North America, the well-established healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostics and treatments streamlines the diagnosis of allergies, making it conducive for the adoption of allergen-blocking solutions. The region experiences a high prevalence of allergies, including seasonal allergies, asthma, and allergic rhinitis, which fuels the demand for allergen-blocking products. Additionally, health-conscious consumers in North America are proactive in managing their well-being and are willing to invest in allergen-blocking solutions to enhance their quality of life.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is emerging as the fastest-growing market in the forecast period 2023 to 2030. Allergic conditions, such as allergies to dust mites, pollen, and pet dander, are on the rise in Asia. This increasing allergy prevalence has driven the demand for allergen-blocking solutions. Furthermore, rapid urbanization in many Asian countries has altered living conditions, with more people residing in apartments and high-rise buildings. This shift has generated increased demand for indoor air quality solutions, including allergen-blocking products.

Segmentation and Key Players

The report on the global allergen blocker market covers various segments, including products and distribution channels. Sub-segments within these categories include, nasal spray, air spray, surface spray and others, as well as distribution channels such as online and offline.

In addition to market insights, the report provides detailed profiles of key companies in the allergen blocker market, including The Ecology Works, Sanofi, Nasaleze International Ltd., S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., NasalGuard Airborne Particle Blocker, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Hudson Scientific LLC, Bayer AG, ALK-Abelló A/S, GSK plc, and Stallergenes Greer.

