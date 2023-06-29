Global Airlines agrees purchase of three more A380s and makes further senior appointments to Advisory Board

Global Airlines has agreed terms to acquire a further three A380 aircraft, expending its current fleet to four super jumbos.

The airline also appointed Captain Ian Black and Pierre Madrange to its advisory board.

and Pierre Madrange to its advisory board. They will advise the Global Executive Team on a variety of aviation, technical and commercial matters.

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Airlines, the world's newest long-haul airline, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a further three A380s. With the purchase of these aircraft, the airline's fleet development reaches a new milestone with four A380s now lined up for the start of operations in Spring 2024.

Global Airlines A380 Pierre Madrange (left) and Captain Ian Black (right) James Asquith visiting the first Global Airlines A380

The additional aircraft have been purchased for an undisclosed figure and the Global team is now developing plans for their refit and return to service. Further details about the aircraft, the acquisition and the refurbishment will be published in the coming months.

Global Airlines has also announced further appointments to its Advisory Board; Pierre Madrange and Ian Black.

Pierre Madrange is a former French Air Force fighter pilot who later held the position of Chief Operating Officer at XL Airways, Managing Director at SR Technics and is a former Vice President of NAVBLUE, an Airbus company. Pierre brings his extensive aviation knowledge to the new airline as well significant expertise in airline operations and P&L management as well as growing leadership functions.

Ian Black is a highly experienced commercial and former military pilot. He has flown commercial operations across the Far East, Australasia, India, Dubai, and Europe. He worked for a major UK long haul airline for over 25 years as a senior captain on the Airbus/Boeing fleet. He has extensive experience in long-haul flying and cumulatively has flown 20,000 hours on A330/340-300/340-600 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

At Global, Pierre and Ian will advise the Executive Team and work closely with the Founder and CEO, James Asquith, on airline operations management and airline digitalisation.

James Asquith, Founder and CEO of Global Airlines, said, "We extend our warmest welcome to both Ian and Pierre to the Global Airlines' advisory board, where they will work closely with our team. It is a real testament to the progress we are making that we continue to appoint senior and experienced people to our Advisory Board. I believe we must have one of the most experienced teams of aviation professionals coming together to launch Global Airlines."

"We are also delighted to announce that we have agreed the purchase of a further three A380s to join the Global fleet. As I've always said, the A380 is the best aircraft in the sky, and we will continue to look for further acquisition opportunities."

Pierre Madrange said, "I'm really pleased to be joining the Global Airlines Advisory Board. James is putting together a great team and I want to use my unique aviation network as well as my experience in the industry to help the airline do something new and exciting. A product that passengers will not only want to fly, but also an airline that aviation professionals from around the world will want to work for."

Ian Black said, "Aviation is in my blood and joining the Advisory Board was an opportunity too good to turn down. For any airline, safety is the number one priority and Global will be no different. That commitment to safety is driven by not just the flight crew and cabin crews but every team member of Global Airlines, having a robust and open flight safety culture from the get-go is paramount. Working closely with both James and Richard is a real privilege, to influence the foundations of what will certainly be the very best airline this decade is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Global Airlines plans to use its fleet of owned A380 aircraft to reinvigorate the flying experience, courtesy of the unrivaled spaciousness offered by the super jumbo.

Global Airlines is now focused on working closely with the relevant authorities and partners in preparation for inaugural flights in the Spring of 2024.

About Global Airlines

Global Airlines was launched in 2023 with an aspiration to offer passengers the best way to fly. The airline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holiday Swap and headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The airline is led by CEO James Asquith and backed by aviation experts and investors around the world. The airline has commenced an aircraft acquisition programme with one A380 secured and more to follow in the summer of 2023. The inaugural transatlantic flights are expected in the Spring of 2024.

About Capt Ian Black

Captain Ian Black is a highly experienced commercial and former military pilot. Commercially, he has flown 20,000 hours on A330, A340-300, A340-600, and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

As an ex-RAF fighter pilot, Captain Ian flew F-4 Phantoms during the Cold War and participated in the first Gulf War and the Falkland Islands deployment. He served with the French Armee de l'air, flying combat missions over Bosnia and Iraq on the Dassault Mirage 2000C, where he was also a qualified weapons instructor. Captain Ian's military career included a role as an RAF flight safety officer, responsible for maintaining and improving safety standards.

About Pierre Madrange

Pierre started his career as a fighter pilot in the French Air Force. He then held a number of key executive positions in commercial aviation: Chief Operating Officer at XL Airways, Managing Director at SR Technics and Vice President at NAVBLUE, an AIRBUS company. He is currently the President of Madrange & Laubary, an aviation consulting company serving airlines worldwide.

SOURCE Global Airlines