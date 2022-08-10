Global Air Compressor Market Predicted to Hit $41,126.7 Million in the 2019 to 2026 Timeframe | Disclose [230-Pages] by Research Dive

Rising demand for portable air compressors is expected to fuel the global air compressor market growth in the 2019-2026 timeframe. The rotary compressor sub-segment is likely to lead the market. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offerings titled, "Air Compressor Market, By Product (Portable, Stationary), By Technology (Rotary, Reciprocating, Centrifugal), By Lubrication (Oil Free, Oil Filled) By Application (Home Appliances, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare) and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

The global air compressor market is expected to garner $41,126.7 million by 2026. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Air compressor Market

The market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, lubrication, and region.

The portable air compressors sub-segment of the product type segment is predicted to grow considerably and garner $11,916.6 million in the estimated period. This growth is primarily owing to the growing demand for portable air compressors in oil & gas exploration, and construction & mining activities, as these activities need portable machineries due to frequent shifting of their sites.

The rotary compressor sub-segment of the technology segment is estimated to lead the market by gathering $17,575.1 million in the estimated period. This is primarily owing to the rising demand for rotary air compressors in heavy industrial as well as manufacturing factories.

The home appliances sub-segment of the application segment is foreseen to grow magnificently and exceed $1,322.1 million in the estimated period. This growth is primarily owing to the mounting adoption of highly efficient, low noise producing, and notably accurate air compressors in home appliances.

The oil free air compressor sub-segment of the lubrication segment is projected to grow remarkably and gather $28,293.3 million in the estimated period. This is primarily because of the growing demand for oil free air compressors due to increasing activities related to oil extraction in the regions such as Middle East, North America, and Asia Pacific.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region market is projected to perceive outstanding growth and gather $16,127.4 million in the forecast period. The growth of the region market is mostly because of the increasing manufacturing companies and growing spending on infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China in this region.

Air Compressor Market Dynamics

The prime factors fueling the growth of the global air compressor market are a significant rise in the demand for environment friendly compressed air solutions and mounting acceptance for portable air compressor models worldwide. In addition, increasing demand for high powered as well as efficient air compressors from oil and gas industries is anticipated to unlock innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, implementation of strict government guidelines about the noise levels and greenhouse gases emitted by the air compressors is projected to deter the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players of the Market

The major players of the global air compressor market are

Atlas Copco Oasis Manufacturing Elgi Equipments Ingersoll-Rand Siemens Kobe Steel Frank Technologies Grainger Company Bel Aire Compressors Bauer Group VMAC Company Airtex Compressors Ingersoll Rand Sullair Best Aire LLC and others.

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a robust position in the global market.

For instance, in September 2018, ELGi Equipments, one of foremost air-compressor producers in India, recently launched its new range of oil-free air-compressors. With this launch, ELGi Equipments is aiming to make a strong presence in the global air compressor market.

Moreover, the report offers other key details such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of the leading players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Additional about Air Compressor Market:

The global nutrunner market size is predicted to garner $1,180.2 million in the 2021–2028 timeframe, growing from $853.1 million in 2020, at a healthy CAGR of 4.2%.

The global heavy construction equipment market size was $176.8 billion in 2020 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.8%, by generating a revenue of $257.2 billion by 2028

The global hydraulic cylinders market size was $11,568.7 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 5.0%, by generating a revenue of $16,977.3 million by 2028.

