Global Agriculture Nets Market Size To Grow USD 15.15 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 6.1%

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global agriculture nets market size was worth around USD 9.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 15.15 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030.

Agriculture Nets Market: Overview

The industry specializes in the production and sale of nets used by people operating in the agriculture sector for the protection of crops or farm products from external harmful agents. Advanced nets offer additional protection including prevention from deterioration due to harmful greenhouse gasses and ultraviolet radiation along with acting as livestock fencing and controlling insect infestation. The market is inclusive of a wide range of products including insect netting, bird netting, livestock fencing, and shade netting.

The products can be used in various types of settings like livestock farms, vineyards, orchards, and crop fields. The industry is registering high demand due to the growing consumption of the products and it is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years as the impact of climate change is projected to act as a burden in the agriculture industry, in general.

Key Insights:

· As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global agriculture nets market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

· In terms of revenue, the global agriculture nets market size was valued at around USD 9.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.15 billion, by 2030.

· The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for pure and non-polluted food products

· Based on application segmentation, floriculture was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

· Based on material type segmentation, plastic was the leading type in 2022

· On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Agriculture Nets Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Animal Husbandry, Farming Area, Floriculture, and Horticulture), By Form (Non-Woven and Woven), By Material Type (Rubber, Plastic, and Metal), By End-Use (Sustainable and Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030"

Industry Dynamics:

Global Agriculture Nets Market: Growth Drivers

· Growing demand for pure and non-polluted food products to drive market demand.

The global agriculture nets market is projected to grow owing to the rising demand for pure food products that have been cultivated in a safe and protected environment free from external pollutants. With the rapid rise of the population in which 2022 witnessed the population rate cross over 8 billion, the demand for food products has increased simultaneously.

However, consumers have started realizing the importance of consuming pure food products, especially after the impact of Covid-19 which largely impacted people with previous medical conditions or low immunity. This is a major reason why people are now preferring consuming food products that are cultivated in a secure environment where the crops are not in contact with any radiation or greenhouse gasses.

Global Agriculture Nets Market: Restraints

· The high initial cost of investment to restrict the market growth.

One of the key restraints existing in the global industry is the requirement of high initial investment as agricultural nets that meet different requirements can be expensive. This is especially applicable to low-income farmers struggling to make profits in emerging or financially struggling nations. For farmers with larger land areas, the requirements may be huge thus leading to greater expense whereas smaller farmers may struggle with coping with relatively smaller investments.

Agriculture Nets Market: Opportunities

· Growing expansion initiatives to provide growth opportunities.

The global industry players may improve their sales volume by tapping into the unexplored potential in new markets. Although the cost of the product may be high, companies can offer customized solutions depending on the needs of the farmers operating in the region since every country has a different soil structure and the concerns of cultivators from one region may be different from the ones in a separate area. This applies to farmers from the same country. Furthermore, the growing investment toward new product development is another reason to expect higher chances of more revenue.

Agriculture Nets Market: Challenges

· Rising competition from alternative solutions acts as a challenge.

A key challenge faced by players that largely impacts the industry size is the rising competition from substitute or alternative solutions present in the commercial trading environment. For instance, for many years, pesticides and chemical fertilizers are the go-to options for farmers looking for ways to protect the crop from external damage. They are still the most preferred choice amongst farmers across a range of cultivable land. The popularity of the substitutes is a major roadblock for the industry players to manage.

Global Agriculture Nets Market: Segmentation

· The global agricultural nets market is segmented based on application, form, material, and end-use.

Based on application, the global market segments are animal husbandry, farming area, floriculture, and horticulture

· The industry witnessed the highest growth in the floriculture and horticulture segment in 2022

· In floriculture, the main application of the nets is to provide temperature control, shade, and manage light regulation for ornamental plants and flowers. They also provide necessary protection against insects and birds

· When used in horticulture, they protect against weather-related damage while also managing light and temperature conditions

· On average, a good-quality 10*50 feet net can cost between USD 20 to USD 100

Based on form, the global market segments are non-woven and woven.

Based on material type, the global market divisions are rubber, plastic, and metal.

· Currently, the most commonly used material is plastic in the industry owing to its durability and versatility

· Furthermore, plastic-made nets offer better protection against ultraviolet (UV) rays making them highly useful for outdoor applications

· The most widely used plastic is high-density polyethylene (HDPE) since it offers high resistance against chemical and water damage

· Although the market was metal and rubber nets is substantial, it is not as high as plastic nets

· Most typically used plastic nets can handle a UV ray intensity between 280 to 400 nanometers

Based on end-use, the global market segments are sustainable and industrial.

List of Key Players in Agriculture Nets Market:

· Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

· Berry Global Inc.

· Polysack Plastic Industries Ltd.

· SRF Limited

· KARATZIS S.A.

· E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

· Shandong Taimeiti Plastic Co. Ltd.

· Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

· Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

· Plastika Kritis S.A.

· AGROFLOR SRL

· RKW Group

· Qingdao Free Trade Zone Health International Co. Ltd.

· FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH

· Netlon Limited

· Beaulieu Technical Textiles

· Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd

· Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

· Plastofino GmbH

· Tuflex India.

Key questions answered in this report:

· What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Agriculture Nets Market?

· What are the key driving factors propelling the Agriculture Nets Market forward?

· What are the most important companies in the Agriculture Nets Market Industry?

· What segments does the Agriculture Nets Market cover?

· How can I receive a free copy of the Agriculture Nets Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 9.3 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 15.15 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.1% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Application, Form, Material Type, End-Use, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Polysack Plastic Industries Ltd., SRF Limited, KARATZIS S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Shandong Taimeiti Plastic Co. Ltd., Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Plastika Kritis S.A., AGROFLOR SRL, RKW Group, Qingdao Free Trade Zone Health International Co. Ltd., FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH, Netlon Limited, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Plastofino GmbH, Tuflex India., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/agriculture-nets-market

Regional Dominance:

· North America to generate the highest CAGR.

The global agriculture nets market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America due to the presence of an immense number of players offering quality products along with a large pool of consumers in terms of people showing interest in terrace gardens or cultivating small-scale crops at personal yards.

Furthermore, the agricultural states of the US and Canada have better infrastructure as compared to many emerging nations allowing them to spend extra on protective coatings for agricultural products. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the impact of UV rays on crop quality is an additional factor working in favor of regional expansion.

In Latin America, the growth is driven by rising demand for protected cultivation along with surging government measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the agricultural sector. Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to grow at a high CAGR mainly due to demand for high-quality edible items and favorable government policies.

Global Agriculture Nets Market is segmented as follows:

Agriculture Nets Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

· Animal Husbandry

· Farming Area

· Floriculture

· Horticulture

Agriculture Nets Market: By Form Outlook (2023-2030)

· Non-Woven

· Woven

Agriculture Nets Market: By Material Type Outlook (2023-2030)

· Rubber

· Plastic

· Metal

Agriculture Nets Market: By End-Use Outlook (2023-2030)

· Sustainable

· Industrial

Agriculture Nets Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

· The U.S.

· Canada

Europe

· France

· The UK

· Spain

· Germany

· Italy

· Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

· China

· Japan

· India

· South Korea

· Southeast Asia

· Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

· Brazil

· Mexico

· Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

· GCC

· South Africa

· Rest of Middle East & Africa

