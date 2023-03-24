Global Agriculture Biotech Market Predicted to Regain its Position After the Pandemic Debacle with a Stunning CAGR of 8.8% in the 2022-2032 Timeframe [270-Pages] | Interpreted by Research Dive

The global agriculture biotech market is expected to witness prominent growth by 2032, due to the rising need for biotech corporations to improve the nutritional value of crops. Regionally, the North America region is expected to be dominant

Global Agriculture Biotech Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global agriculture biotech market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $214.6 billion and rise at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2032.

Segments of the Agriculture Biotech Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Type: hybrid seeds, transgenic crops, bio-pesticides, and bio-fertilizers

Technology: genetic engineering, tissue culture, embryo rescue, somatic hybridization, molecular diagnostics, vaccine, and others

Application: crop production, crop protection, chemical tolerance, disease resistance, and others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Type Bio-Fertilizers – To have the fastest growth by 2032 The increasing demand for biofertilizers in the agriculture sector due to their cost-effectiveness compared to chemical fertilizers and possessing less impact on soil quality is expected to foster the growth of this market sub-segment further. Technology Genetic Engineering – Dominant market share in 2021 The increasing applications of genetic engineering in the agriculture sector such as crop improvement, virus resistance, herbicide resistance, delayed fruit ripening, and many more are predicted to boost the sub-segment forward. Application Crop Production – Highest market share in 2021 Biotechnology helps farmers to fight against insect problems, promotes crop productivity, improves disease control, and enhances resistance to drought and flooding which is anticipated to bolster the market sub-segment forward. Region North America – To have the biggest market share by 2032 The increasing research & development activities, growing population, strong government support, and well-established research infrastructure in this region are the major factors predicted to fuel the growth of the regional market in the coming period.

Dynamics of the Global Agriculture Biotech Market

The increasing incorporation of biotechnology in the agriculture sector to create crops with higher vitamin content and other important nutrients is the major factor predicted to fortify the growth of the agriculture biotech market during the forecast period. Besides, the increasing demand for food products owing to the growing population is predicted to propel the growth of the market throughout the estimated period. However, the growing effects of human health over agricultural biotechnology may hamper the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

The increasing use of agricultural biotechnology for marker-assisted breeding is expected to create expansive growth opportunities for the market over the estimated period. Moreover, the growing use of agriculture biotechnology for accelerating plant breeding with more precision than traditional approaches is predicted to amplify market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Agriculture Biotech Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the agriculture biotech market, like various other industries. Before the pandemic, a huge number of people were already suffering from hunger and the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has threatened food security adversely across the globe. Moreover, the disruption of domestic food supply chains in many countries along with the economic slowdown has affected the smooth functioning of food systems all around the world. All these factors have declined the market growth over the crisis.

Key Players of the Global Agriculture Biotech Market

The major players of the market include

Limagrain

Nufarm

MITSUI & CO. LTD

Corteva, Evogene Ltd.

Bayer AG

Valent BioSciences LLC

ChemChina

Marrone Bio Innovations

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2023, Bayer AG, a German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, announced its collaboration with Oerth Bio, a leading agricultural biotechnology company. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop the next generation of more sustainable crop protection products with minimal environmental impacts through lower application rates and favorable safety profiles.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Agriculture Biotech Market:

SOURCE Research Dive