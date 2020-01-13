Global Aerospace Fasteners Market size was Valued at USD 5628 Million in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.82% by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS MARKET ANALYSIS

The global market of Aerospace Fasteners has grown steadily over the past few years, with an average growth rate of 7%. Aerospace Fasteners' global revenue in 2016 is close to 5 Billion USD; the actual production is about 590 K MT.

Aerospace Fastener global average price is on the declining trend from $9,100/MT in 2012 to $8,600/MT in 2016. With the global economy's condition, prices will be on a downward trend in the next five years.

Threaded fasteners and non-threaded fasteners are included in the Aerospace Fasteners group. The proportion of Threaded Fasteners is around 79% in 2016, and the proportion of Non-Threaded Fasteners is around 21% in 2016.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS MARKET

● Advent of 3D printing in aerospace manufacturing will generate new growth

● Increasing production rate of aircraft

● Increasing investment by airlines in cabin interior products

REGION WISE GLOBAL AEROSPACE FASTENER MARKET ANALYSIS

● Due to high demand from the United States, North America has accounted for the largest market share.

● The Asia-pacific market is expected to expand during the forecast period, showing the highest growth rate. Due to the rising demand for new generation aircraft, the increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the area is currently driving the growth of the industry.

AEROSPACE FASTENERS MARKET PRODUCTION BY REGION

● United States

● Europe

● China

● Japan

● Other Regions.

THE FOLLOWING MANUFACTURERS ARE COVERED IN AEROSPACE FASTENERS MARKET:

● PCC

● Alcoa

● LISI Aerospace

● NAFCO

● Trimas

● MS Aerospace

● Others.

AEROSPACE FASTENERS BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE

● Threaded Fasteners

● Non-Threaded Fasteners.

AEROSPACE FASTENERS BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION

● Civil

● Military.

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES ARE:

● To analyze and research the global Aerospace Fasteners status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

● To present the key Aerospace Fasteners manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

● To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

● To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

● To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

● To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

● Study Coverage

● Executive Summary

● Market Size by Manufacturers

● Aerospace Fasteners Production by Regions

● Aerospace Fasteners Consumption by Regions

● Aerospace Fasteners Market Size by Type

● Aerospace Fasteners Market by Application

● Manufacturers Profiles

● Production Forecasts

● Consumption Forecast

● Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

● Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

● Key Findings in the Global Aerospace Fasteners Study

● Appendix

SOURCE Valuates Reports