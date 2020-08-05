Global Advanced Metals Announces Appointments of Donna Grier and Renee Hornbaker to Its Board of Directors

Key Appointments Support GAM's Mission to Promote Tantalum Supply Chain Growth and Sustainability Awareness

WELLESLEY, Massachusetts, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd (GAM), a world leader in the socially responsible production of tantalum, has announced the appointments of Donna Grier and Renee Hornbaker to its Board of Directors.

Mark Comerford, Chairman of the Board of GAM commented: "Donna and Renee both bring a diverse range of knowledge and experience to our team as we continue to deliver steady growth and stewardship on behalf of all of GAM's stakeholders."

Donna Grier held progressive leadership positions from 1982-2019 with E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Company, a Fortune 100 diversified agricultural and manufacturing company, and most recently as Vice President and Treasurer. She has served on the Board and Audit Committee of Pyxus International.

Renee Hornbaker served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Stream Energy from 2011 to 2017. Previously she served as Chief Financial Officer with Shared Technologies and Flowserve Corporation. She serves on the board of Eastman Chemical Company where she chairs the Finance Committee and also serves on the board of a number of private companies.

"Donna and Renee are great additions to GAM and I and the rest of the management team look forward to working with them as we continue to promote the general use of GAM's tantalum products to end-users and designers of critical applications as a safe, sustainable, available, and ethically sourced material," said Andrew O'Donovan, CEO of GAM. "I know that Donna and Renee share GAM's Values that include unwavering commitment to the safety of our employees, a conflict-free and sustainable supply chain, and minimal impact on our environment."

A leading conflict-free tantalum producer, GAM has exclusive rights to the world's largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia. GAM produces conflict-free tantalum powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical, chemical processing and emerging additive manufacturing applications. GAM's processing facilities in Japan and the USA were first declared "Conflict-Free" in 2010 under the former EICC/GeSI Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI) audit program and continue to maintain their conformance status under the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI).

