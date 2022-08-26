Global Acne Medication Market to Surpass US$ 13,547.76 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global acne medication market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,382.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Acne Medication Market:

Key companies in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to Theravant Corporation's TheraClear System. Theravant Corporation develops, produces, markets products for the medical aesthetic marketplace. The company develops and markets a novel, U.S. FDA-cleared, system for the in-office treatment of many common forms of acne. This acquisition will enables STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., expansion into the acne treatment market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5182

Key Market Takeaways:

The global acne medication market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing approvals from the regulatory bodies to the key players in the market for the treatment of acne. For instance, on August 8, 2022, Aleor Dermaceuticals, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, announced that it received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for adapalene and benzoyl peroxide topical gel of strength 0.3%/2.5% generic topical gel for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Epiduo Forte topical gel of GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., a company providing dermatology and skin health services.

Based on formulations, the topical segment is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period, as it is the most widely used treatment for acne. For instance, according to the data provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics in May 2020, topical antibiotics can be used in the first-line treatment of acne vulgaris and have additional anti-inflammatory effects.

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing product launch by the key players in the region, to combat the increasing prevalence of acne. For instance, in November 2021, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, a multinational pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Winlevi cream, used for the treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older, in the U.S. market.

Key players operating in the global acne medication market include GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Almirall, S.A, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Allergan.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5182

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Acne Medication Market, By Formulation:

Topical



Oral



Parenteral

Global Acne Medication Market, By Product Type:

Retinoids



Antibiotics



Salicylic Acid



Benzoyl Peroxide



Azelaic Acid



Anti-androgen Agents



Dapsone



Others

Global Acne Medication Market, By Type:

Prescription



OTC

Global Acne Medication Market, By Acne Type:

Inflammatory Acne



Non-Inflammatory Acne

Global Acne Medication Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Acne Medication Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5182

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights