Global Acetophenone (CAS 98-86-2) Market to Reach US$ Mn by 2025, Suggests QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acetophenone market was valued at US$182.04 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$254.78 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a stable CAGR of 4.92% between 2018 and 2025. QY Research analysts have published a detailed report of the market, titled "Global Acetophenone (CAS 98-86-2) Market Research Report 2019." The research report details the course of the overall market growth for the forecast period. Acetophenone is an organic compound that is used in a number of products, ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceutical. The growing applications of the organic compound has given a great opportunity to the global acetophenone market to flourish rapidly.

Global Acetophenone (CAS 98-86-2) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand from different end-use industries has created a great need for the acetophenone. Consumer products such as detergent, soaps, lotions, and creams use acetophenone for its unique fragrance. In addition, escalating demand for tobacco, chewing gum, and cigarettes are driving the growth of the global acetophenone market. Along with it, acetophenone is widely used in pharmaceuticals and food and beverages industries. All these factors are propelling the acetophenone market globally.

Certain factors such as transient corneal injury and skin irritation due to acetophenone are affecting the market growth of acetophenone. Apart from that, numerous regulations pertaining to usage can restrain the growth of global acetophenone market.

Global Acetophenone (CAS 98-86-2) Market: Segmental Analysis

Global acetophenone market is segmented on the basis of type and application. In terms of type, the market is segmented into the cumene process, ethylbenzene process, and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into the industrial solvent, pharmaceutical industry, flavor and fragrance, and others. Among them, the flavor and fragrance segment is the most dominating segment.

Global Acetophenone (CAS 98-86-2) Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global acetophenone market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the global acetophenone market as consumer and pharmaceutical industries are growing at a rapid rate in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to gain a fair share in the global market as end-use industries increase consumption of acetophenone.

Global Acetophenone (CAS 98-86-2) Market: The Key Players

The key players studied in the global acetophenone market are Ineos, Versalis, Haicheng Liqi, SI Group, Seqens, Mitsui Chemicals, Jiangsu Yalong Chemical, Xingli Huiyuan, Solvay, Zhongliang, Haiwang Fine Chemical, and Yingyang Favors & Fragrance. These companies have been well analysed and discussed in the research report of QY Research.

