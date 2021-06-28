Global 5G Core Market Size, Growth, Key Players Analysis, Network Function Insights, End User, Regional Data and Forecasts to 2025 -ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added 5G Core Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Network Function (Access and Mobility Management Function, Policy Control Function, Unified Data Management), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premises), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 Report to its online database.

The global 5G core market size is projected to grow from USD 630 million in 2020 to USD 9,497 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 72.0% during the forecast period. The 5G core market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology, which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The 5G core market is gaining traction due to its cloud-native and service-based architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasis on low latency, URLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings.

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the 5G core market. Key and innovative vendors in the 5G core market include Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Cisco(US), HPE(US), Oracle(US), Athonet(Italy), Casa SYSTEMS(US), Cumucore(Finland), Druid Software(Ireland), IPLook (China), and Metaswitch(UK).

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services in the 5G core market outsource a complete network or a part of it on a proactive management basis to improve the network operations and reduce the organizational expenses. These services outsource solutions related to network security, and storage, desktop, server, hosting, applications, and mobile device management. As the 5G core market is in its initial phase, most vendors are not capable of providing a standalone solution and its associate services to the customers. This enforces them to manage a few of the services from vendors who are experts in providing those to deliver the required services to the customers.

Enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation across different industries. Businesses are in various stages of implementing new technologies to develop new solutions, improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, gain competitive advantage, and meet rising customer expectations. 5G will soon make it into the list of technologies enterprise will consider, with standalone 5G solutions that will enable various new industrial applications, such as robotics, big data analytics, IIoT and AR/VR in engineering and design, as well as new ways to provide remote support and training.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the 5G core market

APAC has several growing economies, such as China, India, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the 5G Core Market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. Also, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of 5G core solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26% By Designation : C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5% By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 21%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%

Research coverage

The market study covers the 5G core market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on components (solutions and services), deployment models, end users, network functions, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 5G core market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview 5G Core Market, By Component 5G Core Market Analysis, By Deployment Model 5G Core Market, By End User 5G Core Market, By Network Function 5G Core Market, By Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Adjacent/Related Markets

