Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs in 2021

Leaders at Microsoft, LEGO and British Heart Foundation Among Top Ten Chief Executives

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader in insights about jobs and companies, today announced the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Top CEOs in 2021 in the UK and other countries. Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO's leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for the Top CEOs feature distinct company categories across the UK , U.S. , Canada , France and Germany . In the UK, Glassdoor has revealed the Top 50 CEOs (honouring CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees).

"Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "Through a challenging year, it's inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

The ten Top CEOs in 2021 in the UK are:

1. BlackRock 's Larry Fink (99 percent approval)

2. Microsoft 's Satya Nadella (99 percent approval)

3. Softcat 's Graeme Watt (99 percent approval)

4. LEGO Group 's Niels Christiansen (98 percent approval)

5. British Heart Foundation 's Dr Charmaine Griffiths (98 percent approval)

6. UBS ' Ralph Hamers (98 percent approval)

7. Roche 's Severin Schwan (98 percent approval)

8. Unilever 's Alan Jope (98 percent approval)

9. Airbus ' Guillaume Faury (98 percent approval)

10. PepsiCo 's Ramon LaGuarta (98 percent approval)

Glassdoor's Top 50 CEOs in 2021 in the UK award features winning chief executives across diverse industries spanning technology, investment banking, FMCG, consulting and more. This year, 80% (40 CEOs) of this year's Top 50 CEOs, including 8 of the Top 10, are on the list for the first time. Only one woman is honoured among the top 50 this year, British Heart Foundation 's Dr Charmaine Griffiths (No. 5, 98 percent approval). Only three CEOs have been recognised at this level all six years: Microsoft 's Satya Nadella (No. 2, 99% approval), Morgan Stanley 's James Gorman (No. 14, 98% approval) and J.P. Morgan 's Jamie Dimon (No. 40, 95% approval).

This year, there are 18 CEOs who are recognised by employees in multiple countries, including one CEO who has made four lists — Microsoft 's Satya Nadella (U.S. Large, UK, Canada and Germany) and three who made three lists — Salesforce 's Marc Benioff (U.S. Large, UK and France), Morgan Stanley 's James Gorman (U.S. Large, UK and Canada) and Airbus ' Guillaume Faury (UK, France and Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO's performance.

Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 percent.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by UK-based employees between 2nd May, 2020 and 1st May, 2021. At a minimum, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/Award/index.htm

WHY IS GREAT LEADERSHIP IMPORTANT?: According to Glassdoor Economic Research, trust in senior leadership is a leading factor of long-term employee satisfaction and highly-rated CEOs are statistically linked to companies with great cultures and financial performance.

