Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs In 2019

Chief Executives Across Diverse Industries Honoured in the UK, France, Germany, U.S. and Canada

LONDON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Top CEOs in 2019 across the UK, France, Germany, USA and Canada. Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO's leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for Top CEOs feature six distinct company categories across the UK , France , Germany , U.S. and Canada . In the UK, Glassdoor has revealed the 50 Top CEOs (honouring CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees).

The ten Top CEOs in 2019 in the UK are:

"It's an honour to recognise incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organisations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

Glassdoor's 50 Top CEOs in 2019 award features winning chief executives across diverse industries spanning technology, financial services, telecoms, travel and more. This year, Anglian Water CEO, Peter Simpson, claims the top spot for the second time with a 99 percent approval rating, jumping from No. 12 last year with 96 percent approval and reclaiming his crown from 2017. Twenty one CEOs are new to the list, with Network Rail , Andrew Haines (No.2, 98% approval rating), and Metro Bank CEO, Craig Donaldson (No.3, 98% approval rating), the highest rated newcomers. The only two women CEOs who make the top 50 are Severn Trent CEO, Liv Garfield (No.40, 91% approval rating), and Enterprise CEO, Pamela M. Nicholson (No.41, 91% approval rating)

This year, there are 15 CEOs who are recognised by employees in multiple countries, including only one CEO who has made four lists — SAP 's Bill McDermott (U.S. Large, UK, Canada and Germany).

Methodology

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as around senior management. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve, disapprove or have no opinion about their CEO's performance.

Across the approximately 900,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2019 Top CEOs are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by UK-based employees between 2nd May, 2018 and 1st May, 2019. At a minimum, employers considered for the list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/Award/index.htm

