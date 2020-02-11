GigaSpaces Launches GigaSpaces Cloud Managed Service on Google Cloud Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest in-memory real-time analytics processing platform, announced today that they are providing their in-memory computing platform, InsightEdge as a managed service on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With a single click, customers can deploy InsightEdge to seamlessly introduce new applications that need to ingest, process and analyze streaming, hot and cold historical data at extreme speed and scale with zero management overhead.

Using InsightEdge on GigaSpaces Cloud, services and applications can query data from any source for a real-time 360 view; quickly connecting all structured, semi-structured and unstructured data to gain a holistic view of the business.

InsightEdge on GigaSpaces Cloud provides one-click connectivity to any database, interactive SQL queries, quick access to data lakes, connectors to business intelligence applications, data visualization, multi region replication and many more advanced features – all at the speed and scale required for time-sensitive data-driven decisions.

Users can access GigaSpaces Cloud which includes sample applications, datasets, and tutorials for machine learning applications, data visualization and analytics at https://www.gigaspaces.com/insightedge-cloud/

"We are excited to join forces with Google Cloud to provide easy access and a fully automated InsightEdge service," said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "Simplifying deployment and management while ensuring a no-downtime service, will help our customers leverage their data; running analytics and ML models at the speed and scale required for real-time decision making."

"Businesses around the world are looking to the cloud to transform, scale and improve their operations and we are committed to helping them reach those goals," said Boaz Maoz, Country Director, Google Cloud Israel. "GigaSpaces Cloud on Google Cloud will help our mutual customers to drive their own digital transformation initiatives, improve business performance through better data analytics, while also allowing them to maintain a high level of customer experience and adapt to changing regulatory environments."

GigaSpaces is hosting a webinar about their new cloud service on March 4th. To register, visit here.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/

Contacts:

GigaSpaces

Karen Krivaa

t: +972542633799

e. karen.krivaa@gigaspaces.com

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. wes.rogers@spicetreecom.com

SOURCE GigaSpaces