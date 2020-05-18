GigaSpaces InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme Wins the Gold in Stevie 2020 American Business Awards

Stevie winners will be celebrated during virtual awards ceremony on August 5

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest in-memory real-time analytics and data processing platform, announced today that InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Big Data Solution category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® today. The awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5.

The AnalyticsXtreme module enables companies to generate smarter, faster insights for better business intelligence on big data. Providing a unified in-memory speed layer over different data storage technologies such as Hadoop, Amazon S3 and Azure Data Lake Storage across cloud, on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud, InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme powers analytics and machine learning on mutable streaming, transactional and historical data simultaneously, without requiring a separate data load procedure or data duplication. By co-locating business logic and data, events are processed as they enter the system resulting in a reduction of multiple network hops and overhead. Using AnalyticsXtreme, access to data stored on data lakes is accelerated by up to 100X and batch analytics can run in minutes instead of hours.

Faster transactional and analytical processing of real-time data enriched with historical data improves the accuracy of time-sensitive applications and services such as predictive maintenance, risk analysis, fraud detection, dynamic pricing, personalized services, customer 360 and location-based advertising.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Enterprises across almost every industry are striving to leverage big data to boost business performance, but they are limited by complex architectures which bring with them, speed, scale and TCO challenges," said Karen Krivaa, VP Marketing at GigaSpaces. "InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme simplifies big data and analytics architectures to help our customers leverage their data when its value is highest, in real-time, for time-sensitive and business-critical, data-driven decisions. We are proud to provide organizations with the computing power they need to respond more quickly during these times of business uncertainty."

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/ , follow us on Twitter, or visit our YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

