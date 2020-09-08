GigaSpaces Announces Availability of InsightEdge on Red Hat Marketplace

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premise

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest in-memory data and analytics processing platform, announced that the InsightEdge platform is now available through the Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premise. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

GigaSpaces InsightEdge is the fastest in-memory data and analytics processing platform for smart caching, transactional processing and operational analytics, at scale. With InsightEdge, enterprises are powering applications and services that need to ingest, process and analyze large volumes of data at extreme speeds across all environments to optimize their business operations, adhere to regulatory compliance and enhance customer experience.

Enterprises are changing the way they fundamentally operate and deliver value to customers as digital transformation initiatives accelerate across organizations. The line between on-premise and cloud is becoming blurred, resulting in a growing interest for true cloud-native solutions to support the coexistence of these environments. The combination of Red Hat OpenShift's cloud-agnostic support with GigaSpaces' advanced data management and processing capabilities, such as no-code connect to any data store and smart multi-region and cloud replication, simplify, optimize and speed up the development, deployment and management of time-sensitive and mission critical applications. This includes risk management, fraud detection, trade reconciliation, payment processing, loan approvals, dynamic pricing, personalized recommendations, operational BI and reporting and more.

"Our customers are expecting tested, trusted, cloud-native enterprise-grade software", said Yoav Einav, Vice President Product at GigaSpaces. "Certification and availability on the new Red Hat Marketplace combined with InsightEdge's out-of-the box smart data management and data processing capabilities ensure that our customers can rapidly develop and deploy always-on, real-time data-driven applications and services across all environments."

"Through Red Hat Marketplace, we're expanding our ecosystem together with partners like GigaSpaces and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multi-cloud world," said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. "Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We're excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience."

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multi-cloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

"We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments," said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. "With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multi-cloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like InsightEdge that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure."

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

Additional Resources

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/ , follow us on Twitter , or visit our YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts:

GigaSpaces

Karen Krivaa

t: +972542633799

e. karen.krivaa@gigaspaces.com

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. wes.rogers@spicetreecom.com

SOURCE GigaSpaces