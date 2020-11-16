GFT wins prestigious UK IT Industry Awards Services Company of the Year

GFT specifically commended for organisational excellence

Selection criteria incorporated vision, innovation, culture and client satisfaction

Award entry supported by high-profile client endorsement

Prestigious award is backed by the British Computer Society (BCS), Computing Magazine and Egress Software

Fourth high-profile award achieved by GFT in 2020

Further demonstration of GFT's relentless commitment to customer service excellence

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT, the global IT services and software engineering firm driving the digital transformation of the world's leading companies in financial services, insurance and manufacturing, today announces it has won the prestigious UK IT industry Awards 2020, for Services Company of the Year, in the category of organisational excellence. The awards are backed by the British Computer Society, Computing Magazine and Egress Software.

The organisational excellence award category incorporates rigorous selection criteria where each contender had to demonstrate real-world examples of vision, culture, innovation and high levels of client satisfaction. To do this, the GFT team were able to draw upon their specific experience of working with a tier-one financial institution, creating a blueprint for change which proved the power of cloud technology to deliver tangible business outcomes in a complex, highly regulated business environment. As part of the process, the firm also showcased its strong technology engineering focus and proven agile and DevOps delivery capabilities.

Leon Orr, Chief Delivery Officer at GFT in the UK said: "In the face of strong competition, this is an amazing achievement, and on behalf of the entire GFT client delivery team, we are delighted and humbled to have won this prestigious award. We are also very grateful to the clients who enthusiastically endorsed our work on their behalf which helped us to take this much sought-after top spot. I am particularly proud of the way the team has approached every project, always going above and beyond the call of duty to deliver. It has been a very challenging year for everyone involved and to win under such difficult circumstances is testament to the can-do attitude of the group and to the collaborative relationships we have developed with our clients. We are looking forward to building on this success and delivering even more high-value, ground-breaking projects for new and existing clients in 2021 and beyond."

Chris Ortiz, Group Chief Executive and Regional Manager UK and APAC at GFT concluded: "Winning four high profile awards in one year alone is fantastic, but achieving the Services Company of the Year for organisational excellence accolade is the icing on the cake. Leon and his team are living proof of what can be achieved by combining vision, great engineering skills, client-focused teamwork and the will to succeed. On behalf of the GFT executive board and the entire firm, we thank them for their efforts and for adding yet another prestigious award to our growing trophy cabinet."

SOURCE GFT