GFT recognised by Everest Group as a 'Major Contender' for System Integration with AWS, Azure and GCP

Three new Everest Group PEAK® Matrix assessments recognise GFT as a 'Major Contender' for System Integration with all three of the largest global cloud providers

GFT will have over 1,000 cloud specialists by the end of 2020 and keeps expanding team

Company has strong partnerships with all major cloud providers

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT has been recognised by consulting and research firm Everest Group as a 'Major Contender' for system integrator capabilities on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Three different reports placed GFT among the select few firms that are singled out to be named in the highly regarded assessments.

PEAK Matrix® reports analyse the performance of various providers by evaluating them on two key criteria: their vision and ability to successfully deliver cloud system integration services and their impact in the market. These three reports mark the first time that Everest Group has assessed firms' capabilities for system integration on cloud platforms.

GFT has established itself firmly as a leading provider of cloud services over the past several years. The company has built one of the strongest teams of cloud experts in the industry, which by the end of 2020 will number over 1,000. GFT has also cultivated strong partnerships with all three of the largest global cloud platform providers, as well as with many companies focusing on leading industry-specific solutions. Earlier this year, GFT was also named 'Google Cloud 2019 Breakthrough Partner of the Year'. GFT's cloud expertise has been in high demand over the last few years and most recently the company recorded a 52% growth in cloud services sales over the previous year.

Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT, was pleased with the recognition: "We are delighted to be named a 'Major Contender' for our capabilities as system integrator on all three major cloud platforms. To be singled out from a crowded marketplace and named in those reports is an honour. More than that, it is a testament to the great work our teams have been doing and the effort we have put into building our global cloud expertise. Our engineering culture and our specialisations in areas like AI, data analytics or application development are what many companies that are planning to move to the cloud, or to intensify their cloud commitment, are looking for. We are investing in our capabilities, so that we can continue to provide the best possible experience for our clients."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports give a unique overview of the major players in a market segment. The analysis and information they provide make it easier for companies to decide which global service providers best meet their needs. Based on the rigorous PEAK Matrix® methodology, the reports follow Everest Group's annual processes for each category, which includes an analysis of information provided in request for information (RFI) questionnaires, interactions with service providers and full verification of customer references that are provided.

